‘Big Brother’ 2021 Spoilers: Week 2 Nominations & Wildcard Results

Tonight on “Big Brother”, HOH Kyland’s nominees will be revealed. We’ll also see who wins the Wildcard competition and if the Wildcard winner will be able to guarantee safety for any of their teammates.

Will Kyland and the rest of the house put Frenchie on the block after his antics last week? Or will Kyland keep the Slaughterhouse intact? Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode below.

Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers of tonight’s episode.

8:04 PM EST: Kyland wants to know who cast the two votes against Alyssa. Of course, we know that Tiffany and Derek F. cast those rogue votes. Derek F. cast the vote simply to stir the pot. Tiffany cast the vote because Frenchie asked her to. Frenchie wanted a rogue vote against Alyssa so people would think Derek X. voted against the house.

8:09 PM EST: Xavier pretends to iron a paper towel in order to discretely talk to Kyland. Very inconspicuous.

8:10 PM EST: Tiffany might be regretting casting a rogue vote for Frenchie as he’s already running his mouth saying he knows who cast the two votes against Alyssa.

8:11 PM EST: We get to see Travis telling Kyland that Frenchie can’t be trusted just an hour before Travis was evicted. During Travis’s exit interview, Julie Chen Moonves alluded to the fact that Travis tried to blow up Frenchie’s game right before leaving the “Big Brother” house.

8:16 PM EST: Whooo wants to see Kyland’s HOH room?! Tiffany reads Kyland’s letter from his mom aloud since he is too emotional to read it.

8:17 PM EST: In a brilliant strategy move, Tiffany pretends to get emotional about missing her son so she can be “comforted” by Azah alone. But really the ladies are talking game without anyone knowing. As soon as Derek X. walks in, Tiffany pretends to be crying.

8:19 PM EST: It’s time for the Wildcard Competition!

