‘Big Brother’ 2021: Episode 14 Recap

In tonight’s episode of “Big Brother“, the results of this week’s Head of Household competition will be revealed.

The endurance competition played out on the live feeds directly after Thursday night’s episode. Now that the teams twist is over, only the HOH will be safe for the week and there will be no Wildcard competition tonight.

Who is the new HOH? And who is on the block this week?

Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode below.

Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers of tonight’s episode

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Kaitlyn Herman Calls a ‘Big Brother’ Strategy ‘Sociopathic’