‘Big Brother’ 2021: Episode 17 Recap

On Thursday night’s episode of “Big Brother“, a new twist was revealed. Tonight, we’ll learn which houseguests received the most votes from viewers at home and how the lucky winners will spend their BB bucks in the High Rollers room. We may even get to see who wins this week’s special power.

A new Head of Household will also be crowned. Who will be nominated for eviction tonight?

Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode below.

Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers of tonight’s episode.

READ NEXT: Whitney Says She Hates Herself for This ‘Big Brother’ Game Move