Whitney Says She Hates Herself for This ‘Big Brother’ Game Move

Whitney Williams became the fourth houseguest to leave the “Big Brother” house this season when she was unanimously voted out over Hannah Chaddha.

Whitney and Hannah were on the same team, the Aces, along with Derek X. While Whitney and Hannah were on the block together, Derek X. accidentally let slip in conversation that he and Hannah would be on slop the followibng week. This upset Whitney, as it implied that Derek X. had already accepted her eviction and was voting for Hannah to stay over her.

Derek X.’s slip-up motivated Whitney to go to the Head of Household and Power of Veto holder, Christian, and encourage him to backdoor Derek X. and save her. In hindsight, he should’ve given the idea more thought, as Derek X. backdoored him the following week.

In Whitney’s exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves, she said she was hoping for Derek X. to be evicted soon and was clearly still upset with him. However, after catching up on the show outside of the house, the hair and makeup stylist has changed her view of her former teammate.

Derek X. Didn’t Intentionally Sabotage Whitney

What Whitney didn’t realize at the time of her eviction was that Derek X. fought to keep The Royal Flush from putting Whitney on the block. When there was talk of throwing the week four HOH competition to someone who would take a shot at the Kings, Derek X. even suggested that they consider throwing it to Whitney.

He didn’t want to lose two teammates in a row (Brent and then Whitney) and believed his alliance could work with Whitney to take down a King. However, as part of the Royal Flush, Derek X. ultimately had to go with his alliance. He also has a closer personal relationship with Hannah than Whitney, so it made sense he would choose to keep Hannah.

Whitney Says She ‘Hates Herself’ for Doubting Derek X.

Whitney retweeted a video where Tiffany questions Whitney’s loyalty and Derek X. defends her. In the video, Tiffany suggests that Whitney is untrustworthy because she was lying to Brent’s face about his safety. Derek X. reminded Tiffany that the entire house was doing that, including him and her.

Whitney wrote in the tweet, “I hate myself for the times I doubted him #bb23 I know he had to side with The Royal Flush, but he really did fight for me to stay.”

Whitney is Rooting for a Woman or Minority to Win

Although Whitney is out of the “Big Brother” house, she’s just happy to see that so many women made it to jury this year. Of the first five evicted houseguests, she’s the only woman.

“Someone help me out… is this the most amount of women to ever make it to jury!?! Even though I’m no longer in the house I could cry I’m so happy right now,” she tweeted.

Still on pace 🙌🏼 yessss, keep it up!! https://t.co/LEakp6YFJU — Whitney L Williams (@Makeupbywhit) August 13, 2021

Apparently, there is still lingering tension between Whitney and some former houseguests. A Twitter user informed Whitney that Azah, Derek F., and Tiffany were still gossiping about her in the house.

“I was NOTHING but nice to these three…I truly don’t get it,” she tweeted. Maybe they’ll make up on finale night!

I was NOTHING but nice to these three… I truly don’t get it. https://t.co/RmEgOSpjCB — Whitney L Williams (@Makeupbywhit) August 13, 2021

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother 23′ Week 6 Nominations Results