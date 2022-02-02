‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2022 Cast & Show Spoilers

Julie Chen Moonves will welcome 11 new houseguests when “Celebrity Big Brother” returns on CBS. The first two seasons, which aired in 2018 and 2019, saw Marissa Jaret Winokur and Tamar Braxton take home the top spot.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 3 OF “CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER.”

Are they read to “expect the unexpected?”

11 New Celebrities Move Into the ‘Big Brother’ House

Eleven new celebrities moved into the “Big Brother” house to compete for $250,000. According to BigBrotherNetwork.com, they moved in on January 26, 2022.

They will be “living together in a house outfitted with over 90 HD cameras and over 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day, and having no contact with the outside world,” according to a CBS press release.

Each week, one celebrity will be voted out of the house.

The houseguests for season 3 of “Big Brother” are:

Cynthia Bailey, 54, model and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum

Todd Bridges, 56, actor best known for "Diff'rent Strokes"

Todrick Hall, 36, YouTube star and "The Masked Singer" alum

Chris Kattan, 51, comedian and "Saturday Night Live" alum

Chris Kirkpatrick, 50, member of *NSYNC

Carson Kressley, 52, "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" star

Teddi Mellencamp, 40, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star

Shanna Moakler, 46, model, actress, reality star and former Miss USA

Mirai Nagasu, 28, Olympic bronze medal figure skater

Miesha Tate, 35, former UFC champion

, 35, former UFC champion Lamar Odom, 42, NBA champion

Host Julie Chen Moonves Teases ‘Drama’

Host Julie Chen Moonves teases the fast-paced drama that comes with the truncated celebrity edition of “Big Brother.”

“I lost 45 minutes of sleep because I was watching the drama about who gets to take a shower. It was right after the first challenge we gave them,” she told Parade.com.

She added, “I’ve also seen deals that in the first few days that were talked about, suddenly are not being talked about. I won’t use the words not being honored. But things shift. They turn on a dime in the ‘Big Brother’ house. I’ve been there so many times on live show night, where they’re like, ‘Oh, the house is flipping!’ It’s ‘expect the unexpected’ times ten.”

Miesha Tate Is Rumored to Be the First Head of Household

Miesha Tate is rumored to have won the first Head of Household competition for the season, according to BigBrotherNetwork.com.

Host Julie Chen Moonves told Parade.com the first challenge is an endurance competition, though it has not been confirmed to be for the Head of Household.

Each week, the houseguests will battle it out in a Head of Household competition. Whoever wins can nominate two other houseguests for elimination. The previous week’s winner is ineligible to play.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 House Tour An inside look at the CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER house, beautifully decorated as a contemporary Swiss chalet. The bedrooms pay homage to the famous Swiss Ski Patrol and Rescue teams, and are decked out in cuckoo clocks and tasty Swiss chocolate. Plus, for the first time ever, the spiral staircase is completely redesigned, and the house… 2022-01-29T16:56:55Z

The “Big Brother” house gets a makeover every season and this one is no different! The stars moved into a “contemporary Swiss chalet,” as shown in a house tour on YouTube.

As written in the video’s description, “The bedrooms pay homage to the famous Swiss Ski Patrol and Rescue teams, and are decked out in cuckoo clocks and tasty Swiss chocolate. Plus, for the first time ever, the spiral staircase is completely redesigned, and the house features amenities like a full-sized sauna and a snowy patio complete with a gas fireplace and hot tub.”

