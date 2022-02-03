‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ Spoilers: Week 1 Recap & HOH Results

Follow along with our live blog of the “Celebrity Big Brother 3” premiere. The premiere will kick off at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount Plus.

In tonight’s hour long premiere, viewers will watch the 11 celebrity houseguests move into the “Big Brother” house and face-off in the first HOH competition of the season. It is sure to be a jam-packed hour full of deception, backstabbing, and laugh-out-loud moments.

All times Eastern.

8:05: Here we go! The celebrity houseguests are about to enter. Carson Kressley is the first to enter. Viewers may know him from “Queer Eye for the Straight” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The next houseguest to enter is…Cynthia Bailey from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Cynthia’s family advises her to “trust no one.”

8:15: Chris Kirkpatrick is the next houseguest to enter the “Big Brother” house. Chris is best know for being a member the 90s boy band “NSYNC.” Next to enter is Shanna Moakler, former Miss New York. Shanna reveals that she is a “Big Brother” superfan and is here to win. Todd Bridges is the next to enter. He is best known for his acting career. The next houseguest to join the house is….American figure skater Mirai Nagasu.

Chris Kirkpatrick tells the houseguests he is not a superfan but later reveals in a confessional that he is actually a huge fan of the show. Solid game move. Chris Kattan is the next houseguest to enter the house. He is known for being a former cast member on Saturday Night Live.

8:25: The next to enter is…..Todrick Hall. Carson and Todrick reveal that they know each other from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Todrick reveals he is a superfan of the show and says he wants to play a game like season 16 winner Derek Levasseur or season 10 winner Dan Gheesling.

The next houseguest to enter the house is….UFC fighter Miesha Tate. Teddi Mellencamp, who appeared on multiple seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is the next to enter. Teddi says she keeps it real and doesn’t talk behind people’s backs.

The last houseguest to enter the house is…former NBA star Lamar Odom. Lamar Odom opens up about his past struggles with addiction and how the experience humbled him.

The houseguests start poking fun at Lamar for his height. The former Los Angeles Lakers player is 6’10. Woah.

8:30: Carson reveals in a confessional that he wants to form a “gays and girls alliance” with Cynthia, Todrick, and Shanna. First alliance of the season!!

8:38: Time for a “Big Brother” fashion show! The houseguests are strutting the runaway in designer outfits. The outfits seem to be connected to the upcoming HOH competition.

The first HOH competition is called “The BB Winter Gala.” Julie tells the houseguests that they need a “master of ceremony” for the competition. The person who volunteers for this position will have to sit out off the HOH competition. Todd Bridges offers to sit out.

The rules of this comp are simple. The houseguests are lifted into the air and they have to hold onto champagne bottles. If you let go and fall, you’re out. The first houseguest to fall is.. Chris Kattan. Cynthia Bailey falls shortly after.

8:45: The houseguests are doing a great job holding onto their champagne bottles! Shanna falls next, followed by Lamar. Oh no! Things are heating up! Production spices things up and decides to drop buckets of caviar on the houseguests.

Chris Kirkpatrick is next to fall. Carson falls next. Was it on purpose? It seems like it. He reveals in a confessional that laying low is part of his strategy.

8:50: There are only four houseguests left in the competition, Todrick, Mirai, Miesha, and Teddi. The next houseguest to go down is….Mirai.

8:55: Three houseguests remain. Time to start making deals. Todrick tries to make a deal with Miesha, the UFC fighter. The two agree to not put each other up. Todrick believes Miesha and drops. Teddi tries to make a deal but Miesha is not taking it. Teddi drops shortly after Miesha rejects her deal and Miesha wins! She is the first HOH of the season. Teddi is feeling unsafe going into nominations.

Julie tells the houseguests that she is about to reveal a game-changing twist. Wow! She tells the houseguests that there is another power up for grabs this week. She says she can’t say what the power is but she teases that the power is hidden in the “gala gifts.” She leaves the houseguests with an ominous warning, stating, “the gift will be a blessing to one and a curse to another.”

Wow! What a great first episode. Tune in tomorrow at 9 p.m. to see what power is hidden in the gala gift and to see who Miesha nominates for eviction.