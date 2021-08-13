How to Vote For ‘Big Brother’ Casino High Roller’s Room Money

Here is how to vote for the “Big Brother” casino game money, BB Bucks, for the first week of the High Roller’s Room, plus an explanation of the powers that are at stake.

How to Vote For Your Favorite Houseguest

It’s time to award special powers to your favorite “Big Brother” 23 houseguests. They will come via the High Roller’s Room, where the houseguests can take a chance at casino games to try to earn special powers. Where America comes in is in rewarding them money with which to gamble.

Voting for the High Roller’s Room opened as soon as the East Coast broadcast ended.

To vote, simply text a player’s first name to 97979. Votes will be accepted until Friday, August 13 at noon Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific. There is a maximum of 10 votes per device and you can text STOP at any point to cancel because data and message rates may apply, according to the CBS BB Vote site.

The High Roller’s Room and the Powers, Explained





Big Brother 23 | A BB23 Original Song | Live Feed Highlight | Paramount+ The Houseguests discuss music and sing their BB23 original song crafted by the many virtuosos in the house! Watch all-new episodes of Big Brother on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+. Drop in on the Season 23 Houseguests 24/7 with the Big Brother Live Feeds streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Subscribe to… 2021-08-13T00:19:01Z

Host Julie Chen Moonves explained that since this season is “a summer of high risks and high rewards,” the latest twist is the High Roller’s Room, which will open soon and will offer the houseguests a chance to win powers — it sounds like one power per week for three weeks and they will increase in strength as the weeks go on.

“Inside [the High Roller’s Room] are three unique BB casino games and three game-changing powers. How would you like to take yourself off the block? Or win a second veto? Or even flip the ultimate power to your favor? All you need is skill, luck and some BB bucks,” explained Chen Moonves.

“So how do you get these BB bucks?” she continued. “For the next three weeks, America will vote to give you this special currency. Each week, the top three houseguests with the most votes will each get $100. The next three vote-getters will earn $75 and everyone else will get $50 in BB Bucks.

Inside the High Roller’s Room, you can use those BB Bucks to play the BB casino games and try to win different powers, but there’s a catch. The better the power, the more it costs to play. The good news is, you don’t have to spend your cash immediately if you don’t want to. You can bank it for a bigger power down the line. So, who’s ready to gamble?”

It will be interesting to see how this shakes out. First off, the houseguests are going to have a pretty good idea who America likes based off what amount of money they each receive. Secondly, when will they play the games? Before the next Head of Household or after? Before the nominations or after? Will someone know they’re in danger when it’s time to play for the powers or not? Finally, who will decide to save their money and try for a bigger power?

As far as the powers themselves go, it sounds like the first power is pretty straightforward — being able to take yourself off the block. The second power is also pretty straightforward — it’s a second Power of Veto that will probably be able to be used after the first Power of Veto is used. But the third power was described simply as “flip the ultimate power to your favor.” Does that mean that in three weeks, the winner of the power will get to take over the Head of Household position? That is quite the strong power, indeed. It will certainly be fun to watch this play out.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

