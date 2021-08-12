‘Big Brother’ 2021 Spoilers: Week 5 Eviction & New HOH Results

It’s time for the next elimination and Head of Household competition on “Big Brother 23.” This is the first time that the eviction is not a foregone conclusion, with people scrambling inside the house right up until the last minute. The next Head of Household competition is also critical to whoever is not evicted tonight and a few other houseguests who may be in trouble this week.

Follow along with our live blog below but be warned of spoilers.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT THE WEEK 5 EVICTED HOUSEGUEST OR THE WEEK 6 HEAD OF HOUSEHOLD WINNER

All times Eastern.

8:05 — We pick up with the Power of Veto meeting because the previous episode did not reveal who went up after Britini won the Power of Veto and saved herself. Derek X. chose to put Christian on the block — Christian is DX’s real target this week, though it has not been going as smoothly as Derek X. assumed it would.

8:10 — First of all, Christian was pissed to be backdoored. Secondly, Tiffany was pissed that no one wanted to get on board with evicting Sarah Beth. Everyone is convinced Sarah Beth is some kind of evil mastermind and that… is giving her A LOT more credit than she deserves.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: Julie Chen Names Her ‘Big Brother’ Mount Rushmore