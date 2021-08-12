‘Big Brother’ Alum Cast on ‘Naked And Afraid of Love’

“Big Brother” season 15 alum David Girton has just been cast on a new reality show — the Discovery Channel’s streaming service Discovery Plus’ new “Naked and Afraid” spinoff, titled “Naked and Afraid of Love.” Read on for all the details, including the show’s premise, when it airs and a look at the rest of the cast.

Discovery Is Getting Into the Reality TV Romance Genre

Meet the singles baring it all for love. Can they survive the elements to find their soulmate? #NakedandAfraidofLove premieres Sunday, August 22 on @discoveryplus. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/sOKuERoTRW pic.twitter.com/Kn7AFwol7f — Discovery (@Discovery) August 10, 2021

“Naked and Afraid of Love” is part of some new programming where the Discovery Channel “enters the world of dating and relationships with a unique spin that blends nature, entertainment, and adventure,” according to the Discovery press release.

It continues:

Today, dating has become filtered — through the clothes we wear, jobs we have, and lives we share on social media. But what if it was all stripped away — the filters, dating apps and curated personas — leaving room for only our most primal wants and needs, and exposing who we really are in the process? Would we forge stronger connections? Discovery seeks to answer these questions and more in “Naked and Afraid of Love,” a groundbreaking take on modern dating that is the ultimate blend of survival and romance unlike anything viewers have seen. By stripping it all away — beginning with the clothes — “Naked and Afraid of Love” sets out to uncover what happens when 16 complete strangers — 8 single women and 8 single men — attempt to find true love while working together to survive the elements and each other on an unforgettable island paradise.

David Girton, who was the first person eliminated on “Big Brother 15” and whose claim to fame on that show was quickly getting into a showmance with fellow houseguest Aaryn Gries, is one of the 16 cast members on this new naked reality dating show. He was a “surfer” on “Big Brother” and he is still a “surfer” in his “Naked and Afraid of Love” bio.

The TV spot for “Naked and Afraid of Love” teases “get downs,” “break downs” and “dating gone wild.” It is part of a trio of new shows that combine Discovery’s adventure shows with romance; the other two are called “Mating Season” and “Mountain Love.”

The Rest of the ‘Naked and Afraid of Love’ Cast

The other 15 cast members include a firefighter, a high school teacher, a former pageant queen, a computer engineering student, and a youth soccer coach. Here are their bios:

Barak, “The Fire Man”

Age: 33

Occupation: Firefighter

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Bio: He’s all about adventures and ready to get out of his comfort zone. The key to a relationship, according to Barak, is all about being open and vulnerable.

Lauren, “The Open Book”

Age: TBA

Occupation: Event planner

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Bio: She’s a natural-born leader and wears her heart on her sleeve. She’s looking for someone who is trustworthy and means what they say.

Ben, “The Hunter”

Age: 32

Occupation: House flipper

Hometown: South Carolina

Bio: Ben describes himself as a stereotypical rugged alpha male. Ben loves being his own boss and the free time it affords him to go on adventures, which mainly includes hunting.

Arielle, “The Princess”

Age: 29

Occupation: High school teacher

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Bio: She’s looking for someone who will be attentive to her and her needs. She knows what she wants and has no problem letting you know how she feels.

Bennett, “The Coach”

Age: 28

Occupation: Youth soccer coach and bartender

Hometown: South Carolina

Bio: He’s all about adventures and ready to get out of his comfort zone. The key to a relationship, according to Barak, is all about being open and vulnerable.

Candice, “The Pageant Queen”

Age: 28

Occupation: Former Miss Hawaii and current Ph.D. student

Hometown: Honolulu, HI

Bio: She’s always taking care of others and is ready to find someone who will care for her and make her feel loved.

Nelson, “The Wild Card”

Age: 28

Occupation: Video game developer

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Bio: He loves to make jokes and have fun, but when it’s time to get down to business, he is the leader. He enjoys his freedom as a single man but is ready to find love and excited to meet a potential partner.

Cassalei, “The Grown-Up”

Age: 26

Occupation: Computer engineering student

Hometown: Long Beach, CA

Bio: She is looking for someone to have a genuine connection with who is honest and open. She is not looking for something casual.

David, “The Surfer”

Age: 33

Occupation: Surf instructor

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Bio: He describes himself as a mellow guy with a bit of a Peter Pan complex who loves his mom. David is ready to ride this experience out like a wave and see what happens.

Rachel, “The Freediver”

Age: 29

Occupation: Social media marketer

Hometown: Oahu, HI

Bio: Rachel is an accomplished freediver who can dive 40 meters down on a single breath. She is ready to put herself out there and be vulnerable in hopes of finding love.

Jay, “The Playmaker”

Age: 25

Occupation: Deliveryman

Hometown: Maryland

Bio: Perceived by many to be in an F-boy stage, he’s on a self-development journey and ready to find the one to tame him… that is, if he can be tamed.

Chelsea, “The Shy One”

Age: 27

Occupation: Photographer

Hometown: Houston, TX

Bio: After a series of controlling relationships, Chelsea is looking for a Hercules who will treat her with respect. She will not put up with being someone’s backup.

Stefen, “The Smooth Operator”

Age: 30

Occupation: Model and server

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Bio: After a five-year relationship ended badly, Stefen is back to feeling confident, loving himself, and ready to play the field in hopes of finding love.

Crystal, “The Free Spirit”

Age: 29

Occupation: Life coach

Hometown: Minneapolis, MN

Bio: Crystal is not one to settle and is looking for someone who is spiritual and adventurous. She is extremely kind, outgoing, and is ready to meet someone who wants to explore the world with her.

Michael, “The Veteran”

Age: 30

Occupation: Strength and conditioning coach

Hometown: Alberta, Canada

Bio: A “Naked & Afraid” alum, Michael says dating is hard because no one can keep up with his nomadic lifestyle.

Britt, “The It-Girl”

Age: 32

Occupation: TBD

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Bio: She’s ready to strip down to her most authentic self. She has an extremely outgoing personality and will call it like she sees it. She loves the outdoors and is looking for someone who will join her in all her adventures.

“We’ve documented people all over the world doing the most extreme things — whether it’s risking their lives out at sea, street racing or traveling to space — but nothing better illustrates what it truly means to be human than our quest for love,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual, in a statement. “We are combining core elements of the Discovery brand with the complexities of finding love and companionship, and the results will both thrill and tug at the heartstrings.”

“Naked & Afraid of Love” premieres Sunday, August 22 on Discovery Plus.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

