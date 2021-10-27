Paulie Calafiore is an American reality television personality who appeared on “Big Brother” 18 in 2016. He also appeared on “The Challenge: Final Reckoning,” “The Challenge: War of the Worlds” and “The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.” He is the older brother of “Big Brother” 16 and “Big Brother All-Stars'” Cody Califiore.

Paulie is among the growing legion of people who met their significant other on a reality TV show. He and Cara Maria Sorbello met in 2018 on the shoot for “The Challenge: Final Reckoning.” After getting together, Paulie and Cara competed together on the War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2 seasons of “The Challenge,” in 2019, Us Magazine reported.

Two years have passed since Paulie and Cara appeared together on a reality TV show. Is Paulie Calafiore still dating Cara Maria Sorbello?

Here’s what you need to know:

Yes! Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sobello Are Still Dating

Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello met in 2018 while they were competing on “The Challenge: Final Reckoning.” While undeniable sparks flew between them it was complicated by the fact that Paulie was dating the “Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Danielle Maltby at the time. Cara and Paulie became friends and got together romantically after he and Danielle broke up, Us Magazine reported.

Not long after, Cara and Danielle realized that Paulie was still talking to both of them — which understandably didn’t thrill either of them. Paulie and Cara appeared on a December 2018 episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast (courtesy of Us Magazine) during which Cara said, “I don’t want any of it to be true because I know how I feel about him and I know how we were together. I want all of that to be real so bad.” In the same episode, Paulie owned up to his mistake.

Cara and Paulie broke up at that point. They got back together in early 2019, just before filming for “The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2” began. After filming wrapped, Paulie moved to Montana to be with Cara and that’s where they’ve been ever since. At that point, Paulie said they were “closer than ever” and Cara said “We both made our mistakes but I don’t think I was ever really open and accepting in my own part in it. I just want to get that out there because, everything is falling on you for being the bad guy,” according to the “Watch With Us” podcast.

Paulie and Cara Maria Have an Open and Unconventional Relationship

On the October 7, 2021, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast, Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello revealed that they have an open relationship. She said, “We’re open and people are confused about that. They’re like, ‘Well, they’ve got to be f–king everybody and cheating.” Paulie explained their dynamic, saying, “It’s invite-only, but it’s also, like, trusting who you’re around. There’s open communication about it. You can’t get offended. … And, you have to be OK with yourself.”

While the couple is open to returning for another season of “The Challenge,” they’ve also enjoyed their two-year break from being on any reality TV programs. Back in December 2019, Cara said, “You can’t put a price tag on happiness. For so long, I was, like, you know the money is so good. I can’t say no. I needed a little break for my own sanity and my own happiness, just finding what makes me me again and get my light back,” Us Magazine revealed.

The couple also revealed that the basis for their relationship is trust. The time away from the spotlight of “The Challenge” has given them time to build trust and a strong foundation for their relationship. They’ve also started a business together called “The Ten Escape,” which offers all-inclusive vacations for “the everyday person as well as models and influencers.” Basically, people can book a trip hosted by a reality TV star (Paulie, Cara and their friends)and get to know them on the trip. The very first trip for their new company was to Playa Del Carmen, Mexico from October 7 to 11, 2021.