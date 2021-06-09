Cara Maria Sorbello Addresses Marriage Plans With Paulie Calafiore

Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore have been going strong for a few years now and have been living together in Montana for some time, so “The Challenge” fans have been wondering what’s next in their relationship and if the two are planning on tying the knot anytime soon.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Cara Maria was asked by a fan, “Do you see marriage in your future with Paulie?” The “Vendettas” winner replied with a picture of a list of goals and said while marriage may be in the cards in her future, it certainly isn’t her priority.

She wrote, “Priorities. We are crushing this goal list first! Money and success first, and a wedding to celebrate it all in the end. It will be the cherry on our life cake.” Here is a screenshot of the response:

Cara Maria Shared a Series of Goals the 2 Have Before They Turn 40

Cara Maria, 35, shared the list of 10 goals they have before the age of 40 and indicated that both of them had accomplished at least seven each. The goals include multiple financial objectives such as paying off credit cards and student loans and start investing as well as personal objectives like exercising an hour each day and reading five books a month.

During the same Q&A, Cara Maria addressed the infamous moment on “War of the Worlds 2” when she had a negative reaction to Jordan Wiseley’s marriage proposal to Tori Deal. After winning his elimination, Jordan got down on one knee and asked Tori to marry him in front of the remaining cast members. After Tori said yes, their co-stars celebrated and congratulated the couple, with the exception of Cara Maria.

The two-time champ remained to the side with an unhappy expression on her face and told Paulie, 32, “She’s going to be paying for that ring when he sabotages our team.” He replied sharply, “Are you kidding me with that comment?” Cara Maria also called Jordan and Tori “fake” and flipped them off. During her Q&A, Cara Maria said even though she turned out to be right, she shouldn’t have made the comments at that time.

Cara Maria & Paulie Have Been Together On-and-Off Since After They Met on ‘Final Reckoning’

Cara Maria and Paulie met while filming “The Challenge: Final Reckoning” in the spring of 2018 and sparks quickly flew between the two. At the time, however, Cara Maria was getting over Kyle Christie while Paulie was in a relationship with “The Bachelor” star Danielle Maltby. After the season aired, it seemed as though Paulie continued to date both women until December 2018, when they both publicly slammed him for his actions.

At the time, Cara Maria told PEOPLE, “There were two completely different realities. I lived in one. Danielle lived in the other. I never knew he was texting her that he loved her and was doing everything with me so he could further his Challenge career to make money for their future.”

Sometime after that interview was released, it seemed as though Danielle and Paulie ended things for good and Cara Maria continued to date the “Big Brother” alum. In May 2019, Paulie confirmed to PEOPLE that the two “Challenge” stars were in an exclusive relationship and they’ve been going strong since then.

