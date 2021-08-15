‘Big Brother 23’ Spoilers: POV Comp Results for Week 6

The results are in for the Power of Veto competition in the “Big Brother 23” house, plus we also have results from the first High Roller power. Read on to find out what is going on in the house, but be warned of spoilers.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ON WHO WON THE NEXT HEAD OF HOUSEHOLD, WHO THE NOMINEES ARE, WHO WON THE FIRST HIGH ROLLER’S ROOM POWER AND WHO WON THE POWER OF VETO

The High Roller Power





Play



Big Brother 23 | Azah Imitates Her Fellow HGs | Live Feed Highlight | Paramount+ Azah Awasum reenacts some of her fellow Houseguests playing comps. Watch all-new episodes of Big Brother on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+. Drop in on the Season 23 Houseguests 24/7 with the Big Brother Live Feeds streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Subscribe to the “Big Brother” YouTube Channel HERE: youtube.com/user/bigbrother Stream… 2021-08-13T00:19:25Z

So, what happened was that everyone got some amount of BB Bucks. Derek Frazier, Derek Xiao and Britini D’Angelo got $100, Tiffany Mitchell, Hannah Chaddha, and Xavier Prather got $75, and the rest of the house got $50 each.

As Head of Household, Kyland nominated Derek F. and Claire and all three of them chose to use their money this week to play for the first power, which is an extra Power of Veto. Sarah Beth and Tiffany also chose to play. The thinking by the nominees was obviously trying to take themselves off the block, while Kyland and his right-hand woman Sarah Beth both wanted to try to have control of the second Power of Veto. It was unclear why Tiffany chose to play and didn’t just save her money.

Also, Tiffany did so poorly at the game that she didn’t get to try for the power. The way it worked was that depending on how they did in the game, they were put in an order to bet on the Power of Veto winner. Tiffany did not score any points and therefore she did not get to bet.

The others went in order as follows:

Kyland went first and he bet on Alyssa Lopez to win the POV

Derek F. went second and bet on Britini

Claire went third and bet on Kyland

Sarah Beth went last and bet on Azah Awasum

After the bets were placed, whoever bet on the person who actually won the Power of Veto would earn a second Power of Veto. If Claire or Derek F. won, no one would win the second Power of Veto. It sounds like in that scenario, the power would have maybe carried over to the second week of the High Roller room, but we’re not 100 percent sure on that. It has been hard to figure out all the rules and regulations from watching the live feeds.

The Power of Veto Results





Play



Big Brother 23 | Prank Alert | Live Feed Highlight | Paramount+ Hannah Chaddha breaks down all the quirks of each Houseguests' walk. Watch all-new episodes of Big Brother on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+. Drop in on the Season 23 Houseguests 24/7 with the Big Brother Live Feeds–streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Subscribe to the “Big Brother” YouTube Channel HERE: youtube.com/user/bigbrother Stream… 2021-08-14T00:16:11Z

When the feeds came back after the OTEV veto competition, Alyssa was the Power of Veto winner, which means Kyland won the second Power of Veto. It sounds like the second Power of Veto has to be used first, before the person who actually won the competition, so Kyland will make his decision before Alyssa does.

But Kyland is HOH, so as of right now, he is planning on using his second POV to remove Claire from the block and nominate Britini in her place, with Britini being the target. Then Alyssa will keep the nominations the same.

Britini is going to be furious and this is probably going to be a long week, but the house wants her out for two big reasons — A) she is unpredictable and not really aligned with anyone outside of her “team,” Azah and Derek F., and B) she won $100 and held on to it to play for the power next week.

It sounds like next week’s power works in such a way that the person who wins it gets to spin a roulette wheel and change the nominees to whoever the wheel randomly lands on, which is insane. That’s a crazy power, and the Cookout doesn’t want Britini using it. She’ll presumably have $200 with which to go for the power, which means she probably could play three or four times for it. It’s unclear how all of this works, but the bottom line is that the Cookout is scared of keeping Britini around now that they know how popular she is with America.

They also have taken notice that Derek X received $100, but he wants to save his money for the following week, which is a Coup d’Etat power. So they think they should get Britini out this week and Derek X. out next week to prevent them from going for the powers.

Suffice to say, the house should be really fun to watch these three weeks of High Roller powers.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’s’ Christian Birkenberger Says Alyssa Is Someone He Can See Himself ‘Being With Forever’ – Exit Interview