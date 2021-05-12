Who Dies on ‘Big Sky’ Tonight? 5/11/2021

It’s rare that someone doesn’t get killed on an episode of “Big Sky”. But, with the finale coming up next week and the body count getting higher, the action certainly isn’t slowing down.

IMDb has reported the official synopsis of the episode titled “Bitter Roots” reads, “When Scarlet gets an alarming call that her sister is missing, Ronald realizes just how twisted his situation has become and must decide his next move. Meanwhile, Cassie, Jenny, Gil and Rosie find themselves in a whole mess of trouble on the ranch, forced to face off against the worst of the Kleinsasser bunch.”

Tune in here for the live updates on who died on episode 15 of season 1 tonight.

What Happened on “Big Sky” Tonight

Nowhere is safe 😰 #BigSky continues with an all-new episode tomorrow at 10|9c. pic.twitter.com/qABDRULCqh — Big Sky (@BigSkyABC) May 10, 2021

The “Big Sky” Season 1 Finale Synopsis Has Been Released

There are more mysteries to solve out there under the #BigSky with Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4Aq0u51fkr — Big Sky (@BigSkyABC) May 4, 2021

Next Tuesday airs the season 1 finale of “Big Sky”. ABC released the official synopsis for the episode, which is titled “Love Is a Strange and Dangerous Thing”. The synopsis states, “Cassie and Jenny leave the Kleinsasser women to forge their own path, ridding themselves of their ranch troubles and heading back home. Along with Jerrie and Lindor, they finally get to see Ronald behind bars, though he quickly strips them of any satisfaction by leading them on a wild goose chase, straight into the arms of the syndicate. A brutal battle ensues, clearing a path for Scarlet and Ronald to escape, but while they run off into the sunset Jenny risks her life to save Cassie’s. Is this the end for our dynamic duo? Only time will tell.”

And, for those wondering whether or not there will be a second season of the show, ABC confirmed via Twitter that there will be a season 2.

