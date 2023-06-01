Blumberg Geez Dead: Philadelphia Rapper Shot to Death

Blumberg Geez was a Philadelphia, Pennsylvavia, rapper who was shot dead while on the run for a homicide, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to the Inquirer, Geez, whose real name was Anthony Watson, “was fatally shot Wednesday in North Philadelphia.” Heavy has reached out to Philadelphia police for additional details.

Geez produced music while on the run for a homicide and “became a well-known voice in Philly’s drill rap scene,” The Inquirer reported.

“I love you librudda I tried to keep you away from this. I feel like I ain’t do enough,” rapper Hood Tali P wrote in an Instagram story.

Blumberg Geez Was Shot ‘Once in the Head’

According to the Inquirer, Geez “was shot once in the head on the 1800 block of North Woodstock Street just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday” May 31, 2023, and another man, age 26, was shot in the foot but wasn’t named.

Geez died at a hospital, according to the Inquirer, citing Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore. Vanore said that Geez was a fugitive in a homicide at the time of his death, the Inquirer reported, quoting Vanore as saying, “He was still a fugitive. Obviously, we weren’t able to find where he’d been staying.”

Geez’s last post on Instagram came in 2021. In 2020, he wrote on Instagram. “These li bois can’t fw me 45 glokks they stuck to me I’ll be in yo dreams yu can’t even sleep yu think bout touching me!”

Geez last posted a YouTube video five months ago on his channel.

The suspect(s) and motive were not clear.

Blumberg Geez Was Wanted in the Shooting Death of 16-Year-Old Heyward Garrison

The Inquirer reported that, at the time of his death, Geez was wanted in the shooting death of 16-year-old Heyward Garrison from 2020.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, “Heyward Garrison was struck by gunfire on the 2200 block of West Diamond Street on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 1:10 a.m. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Heyward was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.”

The post adds, “Heyward Garrison was 16 years old. He resided on North 29th Street in Philadelphia, PA. Anyone with information regarding Heyward’s murder is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477).” A LinkedIn page for Garrison listed him as a producer.

A GoFundMe page for Garrison’s family says:

We regret to inform the public that Heyward Garrison, Jr., was killed in the streets of Philadelphia on the evening hours of August 22nd. This death comes at a time when the family was memorializing the death of Shawntae Garrison, Heyward Jr’s older sister which occurred in August 2019.Heyward Jr. was 16 years young and like too many of our youth, he had his life taken before it had a chance to bloom. Heyward Jr. was the youngest child and only son of his father, Heyward Sr. and mother, Arlene Layton. The family needs funds to lay his young soul to rest. Please consider donating to assist this family with the cost of funeral services. Arrangements have not been finalized and will be minimal due to Covid 19; but all donations and messages through this platform will be delivered to the family by myself. Thank you in advance for your thoughts, prayers, well wishes and donations.

