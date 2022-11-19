Andy Cohen Announces Big News

Andy Cohen has some big news to share.

The executive producer, host, and radio star has inked a deal with SiriusXM that will give him a home for the next three years. The “Real Housewives” executive producer teased a big announcement on Instagram on November 14, 2022. During his radio show, Cohen announced that SiriusXM had renewed his contract for another three years.

In addition, Cohen’s broadcast, “Andy Cohen Live,” will now air five days per week, according to a press release sent to Heavy. The network called Radio Andy the “Definitive Home for Pop Culture,” a title that Cohen is quite proud of.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Said That He’s Enjoyed His Time on SiriusXM & Seems to Be Looking Forward to What’s to Come

Aside from renewing Cohen’s contract, SiriusXM has also added some additional people to the Radio Andy channel line up. The Smith Sisters Live will be on from 9am – 10am Eastern Monday through Friday, holding down Cohen’s previous timeslot.

In addition, the service has added in three additional shows, “Gayle King in the House,” “The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham” and “It’s Me, Tinx,” that will all air on Radio Andy.

Aside from talking all things Bravo, Cohen has also brought in some special guests to interview during his time on Radio Andy. Some of the biggest names that he’s had on his radio show include Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Keanu Reeves, Will Ferrell, and Kelly Ripa.

“SiriusXM allows me to dig deeply into two of my passions – pop culture on Radio Andy and music on the Kiki Lounge. I’m so proud of what we’ve developed over the last seven years on Radio Andy; I’ve loved programming the channel, and my longform interviews with celebrities and authors feed my soul. Programming the Kiki Lounge brought me incredible joy during the pandemic and listening to it is a romp through my expansive music vocabulary,” Cohen said in a statement provided to Heavy.

SiriusXM Is Equally Excited to Have Cohen on Board for 3 More Years

Although Cohen is fairly busy with multiple projects, including the shows that he producers on Bravo, “Watch What Happens Live,” and being a dad to two young children, he has been great on the radio and the execs at SiriusXM love having him.

“We are thrilled to have Andy Cohen staying in the SiriusXM family. Seven years ago, Andy Cohen created Radio Andy, and it instantly became a spot for pop culture and news-breaking conversations,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer.

“Andy continues to deliver a full lineup of talent on Radio Andy that excites our subscribers nationwide, while also curating Andy Cohen’s Kiki Lounge with a non-stop eclectic mix of music for all music lovers,” Greenstein added.

When Cohen isn’t at work, he’s spending time with his kids, Ben and Lucy. Since becoming a dad, Cohen has shared some of his experiences on social media and has opened up about the incredible, rewarding and often challenging aspects of being a parent.

After welcoming his daughter Lucy in April 2022 via surrogate, Cohen seems very content. When he was asked if he was going to have more kids, he seemed really happy with how things are now.

“I mean, I’m good right now,” he told E! News. “Don’t freak me out.”

READ NEXT: RHOBH Favorite Lisa Vanderpump Wanted for Season 13 (Report)