Outraged Fans Attack Andy Cohen Over RHOP ‘Toxicity’

On November 23, 2022, Andy Cohen shared an ad for Amazon’s Alexa on his Instagram feed. As the Bravo star decorated a staged home for the holidays — complete with a disco ball — he said his lines for the recorded spot.

“The holidays can be crazy, especially when you have two little ones running around. That’s why this year, I’m teaming up with @Alexa99 to create routines to make my life easier and set the vibe. Like mine…Alexa, let’s get LIT! Create your own holiday routine in the Alexa app – super fun, super easy,” Cohen captioned the video.

While Cohen was merely sharing an advertisement for Amazon’s Alexa, fans didn’t focus much on the content, but rather took the opportunity to grill him about the current season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” Shortly after Cohen shared his post, dozens of comments about the show started stacking up.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Upset With Cohen for ‘Lack of Compassion’

Many fans are outraged after watching recent episodes of RHOP and they let Cohen know how they felt in the comments section of his post.

“Andy you need to address what is taking place within your franchise. Your lack of compassion for you African American cast is starting to become extremely noticeable. Every housewife needs to be held to the same standard y’all crucified porcha [sic] and Monique but y’all letting Mia get away with this . The level of colorism and bullying is starting to discuss me . You not making a statement yet or bravo is proving that something provoked Nene leakes to say what she said about you,” one person commented.

“This can not be acceptable! For you to allow Robyn and Mia and Gisselle to have a platform for this ! Especially after Shanquella Robinson! People need therapy after this,” another fan added.

“Please can we have someone who understands the toxicity of what is happening at the RHOP reunion? We need a person of color who will ask the right questions, someone who can unpack these generational issues of colorism and hatred. I am aware it’s entertainment for you but it goes a lot deeper and traumatic for us. Its [sic] time,” someone else wrote.

Fans Have Been Using Social Media to Try to Get Cohen’s Attention

Cohen’s Alexa ad certainly wasn’t the first time that fans utilized the comments section on one of his Instagram posts to try to get his attention.

On November 21, 2022, Cohen shared an audio clip from his Radio Andy show and several fans took the opportunity to express their opinions about RHOP.

“We need some accountability held towards the women of Potomac for their display of colorism! How do I submit questions for the reunion?” one Instagram user wrote.

“Andy Robyn MIA and Gizelle are bullying Wendy and they need to be corrected this is looking like colorism and this has to be addressed or people need to lose their jobs!!!!” read another comment.

“Andy, what are you going to do regarding Mia’s behavior and her sidekicks Robyn and Gizelle. This blatant bullying and disrespect is getting hard to watch,” a third person asked.

Cohen didn’t respond to any of these comments on Instagram.

