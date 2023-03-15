Andy Cohen Asks Son If There Are ‘Bad Guys’ in the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast

Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen will occasionally share videos of his two children, Ben, 4, and Lucy, 10 months, with his social media followers. For instance, the “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” host uploaded a brief clip of his son looking at an article about Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal. According to TMZ, Ariana Madix broke up with Sandoval after being in a relationship for nearly a decade once she discovered he had an affair with their castmate Raquel Leviss.

In the March 13 Instagram Story, Ben looked at a picture of the season 10 “Vanderpump Rules” cast. He shared he did not know who they were but stated he believed “they are nice guys and nice girls.” However, when Cohen asked the 4-year-old if there were “any bad guys” in the picture for a second time, Ben pointed to Sandoval and his close friend, Tom Schwartz.

“Wow. Okay thanks for your insight,” said Cohen at the end of the clip.

Andy Cohen Shared His Thoughts About Being a Single Parent

Cohen discussed being a single parent to two children during a February 2023 interview with The New Yorker. He shared that he does not “have live-in help” and explained he does not “want someone to live in [his] house.” He clarified that he did have “a baby nurse who lived with [him], with Ben and then with Lucy.” Cohen shared that he faced some hardship after “the baby nurse left” because his daughter “started teething.”

“So now I have the monitor on and I’m, like, Googling at three in the morning ‘How long do I leave the baby crying?’ So there was a really rough period,” shared the Bravo personality.

Cohen also noted that he has not had the opportunity to interact with many single or gay parents. He described the experience as being “surprisingly lonely.”

“I’m trying to do room duty at the nursery school as much as possible, and it’s in my mind a lot. And they’re studying families at school. It’s a really interesting road that you don’t know until you’re living it,” said Cohen.

Andy Cohen Wants to Know When Tom Schwartz Found Out About Tom Sandoval’s Affair

Cohen spoke about Sandoval and Leviss’ relationship in a March 2023 episode of his SiriusXM radio program, “Andy Cohen Live.” He explained that he believed the affair had gone on for “six or seven months.”

Cohen also noted that Sandoval and Schwartz appeared on a February 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” to promote “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. He shared that Schwartz appeared to be uncomfortable during the interview.

“When Schwartz was with Sandoval, I believe on premiere night there was some odd energy between them. Schwartz was looking at Sandoval the entire time, almost for guidance on answers,” recalled the father of two.

Cohen then shared he would like to know when Schwartz became aware of Sandoval’s affair.

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Kristen Doute, who will have appearances in season 10 after a three-year absence, shared that Schwartz “only found out about a month ago” that Sandoval cheated in the March 8 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.”

“Schwartz and I were texting yesterday and he said that he told [Sandoval] he needed to tell Ariana before it blew up in his face and humiliated the h*** out of her,” stated Doute.