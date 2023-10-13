Andy Cohen Shares Shares Rare Throwback Video From His College Days

Andy Cohen posted a throwback from his college days, and fans – and Bravo stars had a big reaction. The Bravo TV host stunned his Instagram followers in October 2023, when he shared a vintage clip of himself “fumbling” through a sportscast back in the late 1980s.

Cohen has worked for Bravo since 2004, but before that, he had an interesting career path that started back at Boston University.

Andy Cohen Joked About His Sportscast – and His Hair

On October 5, 2023, Cohen, 55, posted a throwback clip of himself doing a college sportscast. At the time the video was shot, Cohen had long hair which he pulled back into a ponytail. In the video, the future Bravo host was first caught off guard and then laughed when he realized the camera was on him. Cohen started off with a report on a possible trade deal for MLB player Kent Hrbek as he waved open around and looked down at notes.

“Fumbling through a sportscast at Boston U a loooooong time ago,” Cohen captioned the clip. “After an awkward start, I KINDA catch my groove… though I’m desperate for a teleprompter. Also – how about my hairline! #TbT #CohenBackInTime

Fans and celebrity friends posted reactions in the comments section.

“Love a good fumble! ❤️,” added “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jessel Taank.

“Whoever took a chance on him, he needs to seriously thank publicly,” another wrote.

Others were more focused on Cohen’s hair. “Are you sure you’re not from Jersey with that hair 👏😜❤️💋👧🏼,” cracked “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs.

According to Insider, Cohen studied broadcast journalism at Boston University’s College of Communication, graduating in 1990. It was during his last semester that he scored an internship with CBS News. After graduation, Cohen was hired as a news clerk with “CBS This Morning,” he was later a producer for the morning show, before moving on to an NBCUniversal-owned cable network, which led him to Bravo.

Cohen wrote about his college days in his 2012 book, “Most Talkative: Stories From the Front Line of Pop Culture,” where he revealed that he earned money in college selling items in one of the student halls.

“I ran a pushcart in Faneuil Hall selling Deadhead gear, Mexican blankets, Baja pullovers, and little woven bracelets,” he wrote in his book, per The Boston Herald.

Andy Cohen’s First Big Interview in College Was With ‘All My Children’ Star Susan Lucci

Tomorrow on @Andy Cohen Live @Susan_Lucci in studio, with audio of their first interview from almost 30 years ago! pic.twitter.com/5c0TNCQFhg — Radio Andy (@RadioAndySXM) February 22, 2016

One of Cohen’s biggest moments in college came when he had the opportunity to interview actress Susan Lucci. Cohen was a huge fan of Lucci’s ABC soap, “All My Children” at the time.

During an interview on Anderson Cooper’s self-titled talk show, Cohen said meeting Lucci when he was a college was his “first brush with someone I had really looked up to.”

“I was 19, I interviewed Susan Lucci for my college paper,” Cohen told Cooper. “But the funny thing is I sent her this amazing letter – I was a huge ‘All My Children’ fan – saying I want to interview you for my school paper. It was kind of a lie as it turns out it was an assignment in my news writing and reporting class, I was a journalism student. But she agreed to the interview

In 2016, Cohen reunited with Lucci on his Sirius XM podcast, “Radio Andy”, where he revealed that it was 1987 and he was a sophomore in college when he was given an assignment and was told to try to book an interview. Cohen said it was a toss-up between ABC News either want to interview Sam Donaldson and Lucci, but he decided Lucci was who he really wanted to meet, so he sent a letter to her publicist.

Lucci said she saw the letter and Cohen “jumped off the page,” so she knew she had to meet with him.

Cohen also shared audio of the vintage interview, in which he gushes over Lucci and calls her “the goddess of television” and “the queen of daytime television.”

“I am so in love with you I can’t get the words out,” he told her in 2016.

Cohen also revealed that he mustered up the courage to ask Lucci a “hard-hitting” personal question, which was about her salary. During the college interview, Lucci laughed and declined to answer. But nearly 30 years later, Cohen told her he has since made a living off of asking people “the rudest questions ever” and he’s glad she was the one who he did it to first.

