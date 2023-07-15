RHONY Newcomer Reveals Surprising Past with Lisa Vanderpump

A star from the “The Real Housewives of New York City” reboot revealed a surprising connection she has to a Real Housewives OG from another city.

While speaking on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” RHONY season 14 newcomer Brynn Whitfield said “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran Lisa Vanderpump once took her in when she was trying to make her way in Los Angeles.

Whitfield, 36, is one of six women on the cast of the revamped Big Apple-based version of the Bravo reality show. Her co-stars are Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, and Jessel Taank.

Brynn Whitfield Said Lisa Vanderpump & Ken Todd Took Care of Her For 2 Years

Whitfield lived in New York and has a successful career as a marketing consultant, but things weren’t so good for her several years ago.

In July 2023, she told “Housewives Nightcap” that she knew Vanderpump years before either of them joined the Housewives, and that the wealthy restaurant owner and her husband, Ken Todd, even took care of her when she was down and out.

“I’ve known Lisa Vanderpump for years,” Whitfield revealed. “Her daughter’s a very good friend of mine I knew Lisa before she was on the show.”

“I think actually she’s more fabulous in real life than she is on the show,” Whitfield added of the longtime Bravo star. “Like her and Ken took care of me, they fed me when I had no money. They were amazing really.”

“Literally, I was making no money, she gave me a place to stay they basically gave me like a Range Rover and they were like, ‘Honey do you need anything?’ Literally, that was it, like insane,” Whitfield added. “They kept me like my first two years in L.A. …So I love them, love love love love Lisa.”

Brynn Whitfield Got Real Housewives Advice from Lisa Vanderpump

Whitfield previously told BravoTV.com that when she did join the Real Housewives franchise, she got some advice from Vanderpump, who logged 9 seasons on RHOBH. “I talked to Lisa Vanderpump actually,” the Real Housewives newcomer said. “I knew her prior to the show because her daughter is my good friend. She said be yourself and have fun. Just enjoy it.”

Vanderpump joined RHOBH in its first season in 2010, so Whitfield’s friendship with her dates back at least that long.

It is unclear how Whitfield knows Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump-Sabo, 37. In 2016, both women were guests at the DECORTE brand launch at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, according to Guest of a Guest. The two friends were also photographed together at the event.

Heavy has reached out to Lisa Vanderpump for comment.

Whitfield is not actually from Beverly Hills or the Big Apple. She told “Housewives Nightcap” she hails from Indiana. “It’s just an absolute honor to be able to represent New York,” she said of her role on RHONY. “ I grew up in Indiana like a very small town and now to like represent the city that I dreamed of moving to. It’s like it sounds cheesy, but it’s honestly a dream.”

