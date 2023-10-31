Andy Cohen Reveals ‘Creepy’ Interview That Never Aired

Andy Cohen spoke out about a time he interviewed Britney Spears and the experience that he had with the pop star.

On an October 2023 episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Cohen said that he sat down with Spears for the “album release party” for “Glory” in 2016. He had hoped to build a relationship with Spears in case she’d consider appearing on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I flew to LA to just interview her,” he said. “This was something not shown on television or anything. It was an invited album listening party,” he explained. He said that Spears hadn’t spoken publicly about her conservatorship at that time.

“They said, ‘There’s this woman who is at Britney’s side at all times and she basically tells her what to do and where to go and it’s really creepy,'” Cohen continued. “I get there and this woman was there and it was like Britney was her captive. She was her captor. Now Britney mentions her by name in the book a lot and how much she hated her. … I’m not gonna mention her name because I don’t want to get sued, but it was really creepy,” he added.

Andy Cohen Recalled a ‘Weird’ Moment During the Interview

Cohen’s comments come on the heels of Spears’ memoir release. “The Woman in Me” provides an inside look at Spears’ life before, during and after her conservatorship. There are many details on the inside pages that Spears has never previously admitted.

The release of the book prompted Cohen to recall the time that he interviewed the princess of pop. In addition to having a woman watching over Spears, Cohen said that there was also a strange moment that he witnessed.

“I remember they brought me in to meet Britney before the interview and I was in some room and they brought Britney in a birthday cake and they’re like, ‘Happy birthday, Britney. Surprise!’ And Britney goes, ‘It’s not my birthday. My birthday was last month.’ And I’m like, ‘What are they doing?’ You know and it was clearly for the cameras, and it was just all so weird,” he said on his radio show.

Spears was placed under a conservatorship in 2008. In 2021, she went to court to have the conservatorship terminated. In her memoir, she speaks openly about how she felt abused by her family and how the conservatorship ruined her life.

Andy Cohen Has Previously Shown His Support for Britney Spears

Cohen has almost always been #TeamBritney. Back in 2021, for example, he spoke out amid Spears’ conservatorship trial.

“Tonight’s Jackhole goes to Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, who continues to have a death grip on Britney’s life, along with his attorney Andrew Wallet — yes, that is his name,” Cohen said on “Watch What Happens Live,” according to Page Six.

“How about we all start listening to Britney Spears? Britney Spears is not a girl, she is a woman. She certainly deserves a hell of a lot more than a low-rent ‘Mommy Dearest’ in a boxy suit,” he continued.

“Britney, after the courage you showed today, you are 100 percent stronger than yesterday, and Jamie, if you want to make money in the future, I suggest you better work, b****,” he concluded.

The audience then broke out into a “Free Britney” chant.

