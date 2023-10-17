Britney Spears’ ‘Everytime’ Music Video Now Has a Heartbreaking Meaning: WATCH

Britney Spears‘ memoir, “The Woman In Me,” is slated for release on October 24, 2023. The pop star is expected to reveal many details about her life as a celebrity, her experience in her conservatorship, and the relationships that she’s had along the way.

On October 17, 2023, an excerpt from Spears’ book revealed that she had an abortion while she was dating Justin Timberlake. After learning the news, Spears fans took to Reddit to discuss — and many pointed out something interesting.

In the music video for Spears’ song “Everytime,” there is a scene where Spears is in a hospital. Her character had attempted suicide in a bathtub and was taken by ambulance for medical attention. As Spears looks over her own body lying in a hospital bed, there is another woman who is holding a baby girl. The woman had just given birth.

“And every time I try to fly I fall without my wings, I feel so small. I guess I need you, baby. And every time I see you in my dreams. I see your face, you’re haunting me. I guess I need you, baby,” Spears sings in the scene.

Britney Spears’ Song Is Her ‘Sorry’

Everytime was released by Spears in 2003. The track was supposedly a response to Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River.”

As rumors go, Spears is said to have cheated on Timberlake with Wade Robson, effectively ending things. During the emotional aftermath, Timberlake penned one of his most popular songs. Spears later wrote “Everytime” as a way to apologize. “And this song’s my sorry,” she sings.

However, most fans didn’t know that Spears was pregnant and had an abortion when she was younger — and the meaning of the song has now changed for many.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she writes in the book, according to People magazine.

Fans Think the Scene From ‘Everytime’ Is a Symbol of Britney Spears’ Past

Previously, the baby scene seemed a bit out of place, but fans just took it as she was dying and new life was being born. A metaphor. Now, however, fans are seeing it much differently.

“Also, this gives the song Everytime so much more depth. And in the music video, she dies and a baby is born,” one Redditor wrote.

“This makes everytime hits a bit differently. I thought that originally it meant being reincarnated,” someone else added.

“NOW I UNDERSTAND EVERYTIME MORE OMG THIS MAKE SENSE WHAT??!!” a third comment read.

“If someone had showed me the Everytime video again yesterday, let’s say, and asked me ‘what do you think the mother and newborn baby represent?’ I would have said her desire to have a family, plain and simple. She had been clear about that since forever, so I guess it wasn’t totally inexplicable without abortion,” a fourth Redditor said. “But now the video makes clear what the song on it’s own doesn’t quite: ‘I guess I need you baby’ is referring to the aborted baby, and/not just the baby’s father,” they added.

