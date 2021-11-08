Fans Petition to Remove Andy Cohen From Bravo as Rumors Swirl That ‘WWHL’ Is Done

Andy Cohen has been the face of Bravo for several years. Not only has he served as the executive producer on all of the “Housewives” franchises, but he has also hosted “Watch What Happens Live!” and the “Housewives” reunion shows over the years.

Over the past couple of weeks, however, there seem to be some rumors that Cohen’s time with Bravo may be coming to a close — either on one front or on all fronts. According to TikTok user TheKempire, “Watch What Happens Live!” may be canceled due to low ratings.

The rumor started thanks to a DeuxMoi blind that suggested a late night show on Bravo was toast. Furthermore, TheKempire suggests that Cohen may not have the same stronghold on the execs at NBC Universal because the “Housewives” franchises just aren’t putting up the numbers like they once did.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘WWHL’ Was Renewed Through 2021

Back in December 2019, Deadline reported that “WWHL” had been renewed through 2021. The show, which has been on the air now for 18 seasons, was the “highest-rated late night ad-supported cable talk show in 2019 among F18-49 and F25-54,” at the time.

“I keep waiting to stop having fun – or run out of guests, stories or booze; but the party rolls on and I couldn’t be more excited!” Cohen said following the news of the renewal.

TikTok user TheKempire said he wouldn’t be “surprised” if “WWHL” was canceled “along with a lot of other of his shows.”

“I won’t watch WWHL when I’m tricked to see it start when I taped one of my bravo shows. I just got delete. It must be in jeopardy if they are so desperate for viewers. No one else is doing this,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the cancellation rumors.

“I can’t stand it lol they are super sneaky at how they do the line up so that the DVR keeps recording into WWHL instead of stopping , super annoying,” added another.

“I think that started happening because Bravo realized WWHL’s ratings were slipping so they hoodwinked people into recording it. I wonder if they then count the recording a view?” a third wrote.

Fans Started a Petition in Hopes of Having Cohen Fired by Bravo

In addition to the rumors that “WWHL” is in trouble, it seems that some fans are hoping that Bravo gets rid of Cohen altogether. The reason?

“Andy Cohen has been the face of Bravo for well over a decade. Lately, the host of “The Real Housewives” reunions and “Watch What Happens: Live” is becoming toxic to watch. He displays narcissistic, pompous, and rude behavior on reunion episodes, and has come under fire for allegations of favoritism, racism, and sexism,” the petition on change.org reads. So far, more than 850 people have signed it.

Its unclear when the petition was started, but it may have been on the heels of reports that Cohen has decided to launch “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” which has caused quite a bit of backlash. Many fans feel that Dubai wasn’t the right choice for a new franchise due to the country’s differences in beliefs when it comes to human rights.

