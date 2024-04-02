Andy Cohen Expresses Regret Over Controversial Comment: ‘I Am Heartbroken’

Bravo exec Andy Cohen said that he’s “heartbroken” to hear that Kate Middleton has cancer.

“We’ve been off the air for a week. I just want to say, I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate, and I think someone on Sky News called me a numpty during that whole conversation and they were right,” Cohen said on the April 1 episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

“They were right and of course, I wish I had kept my mouth shut and we are all praying for Princess Kate and King Charles, and so, I just had to say that right at the beginning. It’s the first opportunity back in front of a live microphone,” he added.

Middleton shared her diagnosis in a candid Instagram video uploaded on March 22. She didn’t share what type of cancer she has, but said that she’s undergoing “preventative chemotherapy.”

Andy Cohen Shared His Feeling After a Photo of Kate Middleton Surfaced Online

The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery earlier in the year. The palace announced that she’d be taking a hiatus from her royal duties, but after the public didn’t see her for a few weeks, rumors started circulating.

At one point, a video of Middleton out at a farmer’s market with her husband, William, the Prince of Wales, was shared by The Sun. As royal watchers were busy analyzing the footage, Cohen shared his own opinions.

That ain’t Kate…. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 19, 2024

“That ain’t Kate,” he wrote on X. Cohen’s comment ended up going viral with more than 34,000 likes.

Some Fans Want Andy Cohen to Formally Apologize

Cohen’s comments didn’t sit well after Middleton confirmed that she had been diagnosed with cancer. While some people agreed with Cohen, others disagreed.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” Middleton said in her Instagram video.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she continued, adding, “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

A short while later, several people told Cohen that he should apologize to the Princess of Wales.

“It IS CATHERINE. Do you feel ANY guilt that YOU are part of the reason a mother had to tell us she is undergoing chemotherapy?!? When have you EVER shown ANY interest in the BRF?!? Gotta jump on that bandwagon. I hope YOUR children don’t have to deal with what the Wales children are enduring. APOLOGIZE,” one person commented on Cohen’s message.

“And there you are unfollowed! Too bad, I always liked you!” someone else wrote.

“You going to apologize?” a third X user asked.

“You should have the decency to apologize,” a fourth added.

