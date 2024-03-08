Is Andy Cohen Leaving Bravo? Former House Husband Makes Bold Prediction

Following the lawsuit filed against Andy Cohen by former “Real Housewives of New York” star Leah McSweeney, former House Husband Rick Leventhal has made a bold prediction.

On the February 29, 2024, episode of the “Daily Smash” YouTube show, Leventhal shared his opinion on what will come of the new lawsuit. Leventhal is married to former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, Kelly Dodd.

“My prediction is that he’s negotiating an exit right now,” Leventhal said. “I told Kelly this last night. I’m guessing his agent and his lawyers are working with Bravo’s agent/lawyers, NBC/ Universal’s agent/lawyers and they’re coming up with a buyout,” he continued.

Rick Leventhal Doesn’t Think the Case Will Go to Trial

In her lawsuit, McSweeney accuses Cohen and Bravo of encouraging substance abuse and she also claimed that Cohen is an avid cocaine user, according to The New York Times. McSweeney also accused Cohen of doing drugs with some Bravo stars, which he has vehemently denied.

“Mr. Cohen never used cocaine with any cast member on any ‘Real Housewives’ show or with any other Bravo employee,” a lawyer for Cohen wrote in a letter, according to Page Six.

While chatting about the lawsuit on “Daily Smash,” Leventhal said that he doesn’t think that the case will see the inside of a courtroom.

“They’re like, ‘we can’t have this. We can’t,'” he said. “‘Cuz if it does go to trial, like, will they go to testify that he did or didn’t do drugs? And they’re going to call witnesses and then they’re perjuring themselves if they lie? It’s never going to trial. The lawsuit’s been filed. They’re gonna have to settle it. And, in the process of settling the lawsuit, my prediction, he’s going to negotiate his exit from Bravo. That’s what I think’s gonna happen,” Leventhal added.

Andy Cohen’s Legal Team Has Asked the Drug Use Accusations to Be Withdrawn

Cohen’s legal team promptly denied any and all claims made against the Bravo exec. Additionally, they have filed a request that the accusations of illegal drug use be “immediately” withdrawn.

“We demand that you immediately retract and withdraw all allegations relating to Mr. Cohen’s purported ‘cocaine use,'” the legal documents read, in part, according to Page Six.

“The allegations were obviously made up by you and/or your client to achieve maximum tabloid clickbait value in the hopes of weaponizing these false allegations—along with other lies that permeate the complaint—as leverage to force an unjustified settlement. It will not. Instead, this conduct only subjects you and your client to independent and substantial legal exposure,” the letter continues.

“An allegation of drug use in the workplace is a serious charge. … Your reason for inventing the false allegations in the first place. To create a media frenzy and pressure in an attempt to force a settlement,” Cohen’s legal team added.

Cohen has received a great deal of support from “Real Housewives” stars past and present. One of the most recent to speak out was former RHOBH star, Lisa Vanderpump.

