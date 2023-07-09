Internet Defends Andy Cohen After an Intimate Video Was Recorded & Posted Online

Someone spotted Andy Cohen out during a pride event and filmed her during a private moment — they then shared the video on TikTok.

In the video, Cohen is seen in the company of a few other people, and one person is sitting on his lap as the two got a little touchy feely.

Shortly after, dozens of fans came to the executive producer’s defense, many saying that it wasn’t right for that video to be recorded, never mind shared on social media, according to Buzzfeed. Several fans felt that it was a huge invasion of privacy and criticized the person who filmed Cohen having a private moment while out on the town.

Cohen has not spoken out about the video.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some People Reacted to the Video on Reddit

Not long after the video was posted on TikTok, some other accounts also shared it, some even adding their own commentary. One internet user shared the video on a Reddit thread for people to discuss, but Redditors all agreed that a private moment like that one shouldn’t be shared online in any capacity. The thread has since been locked.

“I thinks it’s a huge invasion of privacy to take a video like this. Leave the man be,” one person wrote.

“I mean whatever happened between consenting adults should stay there, whoever took this video is gross,” someone else added.

“I’ve seen a lot of creepy invasive videos of celebs but this has to be one of the creepiest, between peoples legs and the night vision whether it’s a filter or not,” a third Redditor said.

“Agreed. Do not agree with taking videos of people in clubs,” another comment read.

Andy Cohen Is Single but Says He Would Like to Find a Partner

Cohen is single and has been fairly candid about his desire to find a partner to share his life with. As a single father of two, however, it hasn’t been easy for Cohen to find the one since he has to take his kids into consideration.

“I’ve had some dates, but it’s gotten—in my mind—more emotionally chaotic…because I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m not only dating someone, but obviously there’s going to be a point where I’m like, I want you to meet my kids,'” Cohen said on an episode of “The Howard Stern Show” in 2022.

In May 2023, the “Real Housewives” executive producer appeared on “CBS This Morning” where he told Anderson Cooper that he’d love to get married. “Not only do I love ‘love,’ but how fun would my wedding be?” Cohen said.

“I think this year for the first time, I think having Lucy, my second child, I think suddenly I was like, ‘Wow. I have two kids. I’m doing this alone,'” Cohen later added.

Cohen is a father to 4-year-old son, Ben, and 1-year-old daughter, Lucy. He’s had a handful of serious relationships but hasn’t gone public with a partner in years.

READ NEXT: Morgan Wade’s Ex Releases Statement Amid Kyle Richards Rumors