Morgan Wade’s Ex Releases Statement Amid Kyle Richards Rumors

Rumors that Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards have been carrying on a secret relationship have been plentiful over the past couple of weeks and have only picked up steam after People magazine reported that Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky had separated.

Some Instagram fan accounts have been uncovering comments and clues about the supposed romance, some even digging back into Wade’s ex’s posts. On July 7, 2023, Wade’s ex-girlfriend Kady Cannon spoke out about the rumors.

“I don’t know the nature or the details of the relationship between Morgan and Kyle. The specifics of my past relationship that I had with Morgan are irrelevant at this time,” Cannon shared in an Instagram post.

“The content I put out on social media platforms can be left up to interpretation and it’s important to note that it’s only about my perspective of my life experiences. Sometimes it’s about intimate relationships I’ve had with exes, sometimes it’s about business or friendships and family. I use social media as a creative outlet to share and express my truth and feelings while connecting with and helping those that can relate. It’s intended to facilitate growth and aid in the healing process. I found that it creates a community and connection that normalize these human experiences,” she continued.

“I have nothing but well wishes for all parties and believe everything will work out the way it’s supposed to for the betterment of all,” she added.

Kyle Richards Says She’s ‘Not Single’ Following News of Her Separation

After People magazine reported that Richards and Umansky had separated, the couple released a joint statement denying that they were heading for divorce.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” their statement read, in part.

In a video shot by paparazzo in Los Angeles, Richards was spotted putting gas in her vehicle. When she was asked how single life had been treating her, Richards laughed and said, “I’m not single.” When she was asked if she was dating Wade, Richards smiles and shook her head. She wouldn’t give an answer, however. The video was shared by TMZ.

Morgan Wade & Kady Cannon Started Dating in Late 2021

Although not much is known about Wade’s relationship with Cannon, the latter spoke to Page Six about dating the singer.

Cannon told the outlet that she and Wade dated for almost a year; from November 2021 to August 2022. Cannon shared that Wade and Richards had developed a close friendship, but tried to stay neutral on the matter.

“We’re dealing with somebody’s marriage here, and I don’t take that lightly. I don’t wanna add to anyone’s speculation or opinion one way or another,” she told the outlet. “The only people who can speak on Morgan and Kyle’s relationship or friendship or whatever you wanna call it — and to whatever degree that is — are Morgan and Kyle, and that’s it,” she added.

