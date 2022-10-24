Is Andy Cohen Leaving Bravo?

Andy Cohen has been a staple on Bravo for many, many years. Whether he has his name attached to a project as executive producer or he’s hosting a reunion, Cohen’s name has been synonymous with the network for quite some time.

There have been all kinds of rumors that Cohen, 54, was going to announce his decision to part ways with Bravo at this year’s BravoCon, which took place earlier this month. Several people thought that Cohen would announce his retirement, perhaps choosing to spend some time with his two young children completely out of the spotlight. However, he cleared up any and all rumors during an interview ahead of a panel.

“I just heard that down there,” Cohen told Us Weekly when the outlet asked him about the retirement rumors. “Yeah. That’s not happening. Not happening,” he said.

“When Bravo’s done with me, I will go off with a lot of happy memories,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Has Learned to ‘Prioritize’

It’s no secret that Cohen is everywhere these days. Whether he is developing a new show or hosting “Watch What Happens Live,” chances are Cohen is busy with work in some capacity.

However, he’s also a single dad, which keeps him busy at home. He has an almost 3-year-old son named Ben and recently welcomed a baby girl named Lucy. In an interview with Forbes that was published in July 2022, Cohen explained how he’s able to manage doing all of the things.

“I prioritize. I just look at what I have to do. I look at what my deadlines are. This morning, I got up, I took my daughter to the doctor, I came home, I screened an episode of Dubai. I took a shower, I taped an episode of Watch What Happens Live, I just took a 10-minute nap. So, on and on and on – I pivot every day,” he told the outlet.

As for whether or not he’s ready to take on something new, Cohen seems content focusing on what’s in front of him at the present time.

“Not really. I’m really focused on Watch What Happens Live. I’ve got 11 shows on the air right now that I’m working on, I have two radio channels at Sirius, I’m writing a book that hasn’t yet been announced. I’m good,” he said.

Cohen Left Bravo in 2014

Although Cohen is an executive producer on several shows — and still hosts “Watch What Happens Live,” he actually hasn’t worked directly as a network executive since 2014, according to his Bravo bio.

When this was announced — and in the years that followed — several fans wondered if the move meant that Cohen was done with the network. However, he’s still very much involved in the work that he does and the shows that air on Bravo.

When WWHL got renewed, the network had nothing but glowing things to say about the star.

“Andy is a creative multihyphenate dynamo, who through his cheeky charm, fascination and fandom, makes you want to hang out with him — either on the seat next to him or on the screen in front of you. He’s an integral part of the Bravo family and brand, and we can’t wait to see where he takes Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen next,” NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Lifestyle Networks president Frances Berwick said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

