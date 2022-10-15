Fans React to Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Kyle Richards & Andy Cohen

Just ahead of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, the ladies shared some behind-the-scenes photos, debuting their looks for the highly anticipated event.

On October 4, 2022, Kyle Richards showed off her reunion look on Instagram, going with a pink, iridescent, long-sleeved dress with a zipper feature at the knee. The dress, which featured a low-cut back, was designed by THE BLONDS, a clothing brand out of New York City.

“Thank you @718blonde @glambypamelab @princeangelll for getting me Reunion ready,” Richards captioned her post.

Richards shared a few more pictures from the reunion taping, including one of her walking down a flight of stairs and another of her getting mic’d. In the very last photo in the set, Richards was seen sitting on the arm of Andy Cohen’s chair with her legs crossed. That particular photo got a good amount of attention on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Fans Felt Richards Looked Like Dorit Kemsley in the Snap

Shortly after Richards shared the photo of herself sitting next to Cohen, someone shared it on Reddit. Interestingly, several people felt that Richards looked like her co-star Dorit Kemsley.

“I swear I had to take a triple take on this before I figured out it was Kyle. She has officially morphed into Dorit,” one person wrote.

“No lie, when I first saw these, I assumed this was Dorit, till I got to the actual Dorit at the end of all the pictures,” someone else added.

“Good lord. they both are tanned to the heavens. so unnatural looking. why do people think an unnatural spray tan is attractive? they’d look fine with just simple tv makeup,” a third comment read.

“This is why andy loves her.. she got him together w the facetune. she said we’re ALL gonna be unnaturally smooth,” a fourth Redditor said.

Richards Finished the Season 12 Reunion in Tears

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion! This three-part dramatic sit-down doesn't look like it will have a happy ending and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will never be the same. The ladies get up close and personal and address the good, the bad, and the ugly of season 12 with brutal honesty, and leave no subject untouched. Watch new episodes… 2022-10-07T22:05:24Z

The season 12 reunion is set to air in three parts, according to People magazine. On October 6, 2022, Bravo released the trailer, which was filled with plenty of drama. At the end of the trailer, Richards was seen in tears.

“I’m really not okay right now. I don’t want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?” Richards asks Cohen when the ladies were about the wrap. Cohen asked a producer what the do before the scene cut out.

Although the trailer didn’t give too much away — and certainly didn’t provide any kinds of resolve for any of the stars — or the fans — it’s clear that Richards will be caught in a firestorm between her sister, Kathy Hilton, and her friend, Lisa Rinna.

Hilton and Rinna have been at odds since the cast trip to Aspen, Colorado. The two women had left a club together and Rinna claims that Hilton had a “meltdown” on the way back to Richards’ home. That meltdown continued at the house and got so bad that Rinna claims she had to lock herself in the bedroom.

Hilton has denied these claims and, on the RHOBH reunion, she calls Rinna the “biggest bully in Hollywood.”

