Andy Cohen Declares He’s ‘in Love’

Andy Cohen may be “in love” — but his apparent life partner isn’t who you think.

The “Real Housewives” executive producer has proclaimed his love for his dear friend John Mayer, though he swears that the two aren’t — and have never been — more than just friends. The comments came during Cohen’s appearance on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM radio on June 14, 2023.

“I am in love with John Mayer,” Cohen told Stern when the radio host said that Mayer’s name was mentioned quite a bit in Cohen’s newest book, “The Daddy Diaries.”

“We are in love with each other,” Cohen added.

Andy Cohen Says He & John Mayer Have Never Had a Sexual Relationship

Stern made Cohen “swear” on his children’s lives that there hasn’t ever been anything “sexual” between him and Mayer, to which Cohen replied, “correct. Yes, I do. I swear.”

Stern went on to ask Cohen if he thought that his friendships would ever be in danger because he shares so many details of personal conversations he had, to which Cohen replied, “I think I’m good.” He went on to say that he did tell Mayer that he was putting him in his book “a bunch.”

This isn’t the first time that Cohen has been asked out about his friendship with Mayer, either. On the December 27, 2022, episode of the “Table for Two” podcast, Cohen revealed that Mayer told him that he loved him very early on.

“John Mayer is someone who is very in touch with his emotions. He very quickly in our friendship started saying, ‘You know what, I gotta tell you something — I love you,'” Cohen recalled, adding, “He is someone to say, ‘I love you and I cherish you and I cherish our friendship’ — just this stuff that straight guys aren’t necessarily supposed to say.”

John Mayer Is a Huge Andy Cohen Stan

Mayer hasn’t been shy about his feelings for Cohen, either. For example, when Cohen was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2022, Mayer gave a speech about his dear friend.

“Andy is a classic entertainer — that’s not to say that celebrities in the modern era can’t be entertaining or intriguing,” he said, according to People magazine.

“In fact, those are some of Andy’s favorites, the unintentionally intriguing celebrities. But to be a true entertainer in today’s day and age is to hold an extremely rare position, because it is a massive commitment to the world and the entertainer’s place in it,” Mayer continued. He went on to praise Cohen, not only for the work that he’s accomplished over the course of his career, but also for being a great father and an all-around good person.

“We love you, Andy,” he concluded.

Cohen and Mayer share a unique bond that Cohen wrote about in a 2015 piece for Entertainment Weekly.

“John Mayer and I have what some would consider an unlikely friendship. He’s one of our greatest living guitarists, and I’m regarded as the dude that stirs the s— on late-night TV. We do have one thing that bonds us: our love of the Grateful Dead. So when the band did five shows this summer—their last ever—we used their Santa Clara, Calif., gigs as an excuse to take a road trip and bro it up,” he said.

Mayer is also close to Cohen’s two kids, Benjamin and Lucy.

