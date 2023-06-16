Fans Can’t Get Over Rosie Pierri’s Recent Weight Loss

Rosie Pierri hasn’t been on reality television since she and her family left “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” in 2016. However, many people loved her on the show and have continued following her on social media. Although Pierri doesn’t post often, fans love to interact with her whenever she does share an update.

In June 2023, Pierri visited Amizetta Estate Winery in Napa with some friends and shared some pictures from the trip on her Instagram feed.

“Not a bad way to spend a Friday …This is heavenly Loved everything about the farming , the place was super special,” she captioned a photo of herself on June 9, 2023. Many fans took to the comments section of the post to compliment Pierri, who appears to be in great shape at age 54.

Rosie Pierri Posed in a Pair of Camouflage Shorts & a Navy Blue Hoodie

In one of the photos that Pierri shared on Instagram, she stood up on a stone wall and looked off into the distance, pointing with one hand. She was dressed fairly casually in a pair of neutral camouflage shorts, a sweatshirt, and a pair of rubber booties.

“You look wonderful Rosie . I miss seeing you and Kathy and the rest of the family on RHWNJ,” one person wrote.

“I don’t know what diet you’re on but drop the secret lady. Just kidding you look absolutely amazing. Yes your hard work and sunshine is definitely paying off. God bless you with a beautiful weekend!!” someone else added.

“Rosie you have disappeared so slimline well done you,” a third Instagram user said.

“Looking GREAT Rosie!! Here’s to hard work paying off!!!!” echoed a fourth.

In another photo, Pierri posed with a sign that read, “Wined out? Have a whiskey.” She seemed to get a kick out of the sign, as her caption contained one word: “Ha!”

Rosie Pierri Started Her Weight Loss Journey Years Ago

While Pierri was still on RHONJ, she linked up with her sister, Kathy Wakile, who was on the show in a full-time role, and the two were determined to live healthier lifestyles together.

In 2014, Pierri took to Facebook to share that she’d dropped 15 pounds. “I’m so excited, after seeing my amazing results with my weight loss. I’m down 15 lbs in less than a month and my energy level is off the charts,” she said, according to Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “I am ready to keep going and get down another 15-20 lbs! Skinny jeans here I come,” she added.

As for how she started, she worked out with her family.

“We workout each morning together. Rosie, Richie, Victoria, Joseph and I are up bright and early working out and empowering each other towards a healthy lifestyle,” Wakile said at the time.

Pierri’s weight loss journey has been up and down in the time since, but she’s looking great in 2023 — and fans have noticed. On May 27, 2023, Pierri shared a new photo of herself and fans ran to the comments section to let her know how great they thought she looked.

“Rosie have u been drinking from the fountain of youth?” one fan asked. And when someone commented, accusing the former reality star of taking weight loss drugs, Pierri responded.

“Wrong! Try again or don’t try.. I keep trying for the best I can be in this life,” she wrote.

