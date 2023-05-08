Andy Cohen Reveals Why He Wants to Get Married

Andy Cohen opened up about his life as a single dad in a new interview. In May 2023, the “Watch What Happens Live” host sat down with his best friend, Anderson Cooper, to talk about his latest book, “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up.”

During the interview with Cooper on “CBS This Morning,” Cohen, who is father to a 4-year-old son, Benjamin Allen, and a 1-year-old daughter, Lucy Eve, revealed that he would love to get married someday – but not because he can’t handle raising two kids on his own.

“Not only do I love ‘love’, “Cohen told Cooper, “but how fun would my wedding be?”

Anderson Cooper Said He’s Not Sure That Andy Cohen is Ready to Have “Somebody There All the Time”

Cohen, 54, revealed that after his second child was born via surrogate, it dawned on him that he is truly raising his family on his own.“I think this year for the first time, I think having Lucy, my second child, I think suddenly I was like, ‘Wow. I have two kids. I’m doing this alone.’” he said.

While he acknowledged that he does have some help, Cohen made it clear that he does a lot on his own. “I think my sense of accomplishment has totally changed,” he said.

He added that getting his kids ready for the day is an achievement all on its own. “Even just getting your kids breakfast and getting them out to school. When I drop him off at school, I’m like, ‘You did it dude. That was a rough two-and-a-half hours, but like you did that!’”

The Bravo host added that being single never made him “pause” when he made the decision to start a family. “I just thought, ‘I wanna do this. And I’m doing it,” he said.

But Cohen did admit that he wouldn’t mind having a permanent partner. As Cooper began to say that he isn’t sure that Cohen is ready to have “somebody there all the time,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host cut in.

“Well I mean I got two kids here all the time so what makes you think I’m not ready?” Cohen said. “Like have I not shown enough that I’m settling down? I mean what do I have to prove to you?”

Andy Cohen Has Talked About Marriage in the Past

Cohen has made a lot of comments about marriage over the years. In a 2011 interview with People, he reacted to a vote to legalize same-sex marriage in New York. “It actually made me a little mad after it was passed,” he said, adding that he was “very upset” about how long it took to legalize same-sex marriage.

“It made me wonder who I would be and where I would be if it had been legal 21 years ago when I graduated from college,” he explained. “I think I probably would have been married earlier. …I would love to get married now.”

Cohen made a similar comment in 2019. “I would love to get married, absolutely!” he told the ‘Today Show.” “We didn’t fight this hard to not have it happen. I’d love it.”

And in September 2022 , the dad of two said he needed a husband because raising two toddlers on his own was “a lot.” According to BravoTV.com, during a taping of “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen asked “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Simone Whitmore to hook him up. “I need a husband, Dr. Simone. You got anybody for me?” he said at the time.

One month later at BravoCon, he said. “Daddy needs help. I’m on Raya. I’m on Tinder. I’m ready to go!” he said in October 2022, per E! News.

