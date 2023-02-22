Andy Cohen Makes Surprising Reveal About ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Andy Cohen revealed that he knows he’s at risk of falling victim to “cancel culture” on “Watch What Happens Live.” The Bravo host has helmed the late-night talk show since 2009, and fans never know what will come out of his mouth.

Cohen is known for playing games like “Truth or Drink” and “Plead the Fifth,“ but in the past, there were some risqué games that he‘s since had to shelve. In a February 2023 interview with The New Yorker, Cohen, 54, admitted that he has had to make changes to his show in recent years to take out content that would now be deemed inappropriate—and that could possibly get him into trouble in today’s climate.

“I mean, look, there are games that we could play fourteen years ago that we can’t play now,” Cohen said. “I’m in front of a live microphone for an inordinate amount of time. …The potential for me to f*** up is so high. So, yeah, it’s something that I think about.”

“It doesn’t paralyze me,” he added. “Here I am. But it’s certainly something that I need to be mindful of. “

Andy Cohen’s Executive Producer Told Him Some of His Comments Have Crossed the Line

Cohen is known for his blunt banter with his guests. In the interview, he admitted that even he is sometimes shocked by what comes out of his mouth.

“The truth of the matter is, some nights I leave the show, and I think, ‘You really seemed pervy tonight on the show,’” he said. “And I’ll have to text my executive producer… and be, like, ’Was that super pervy of me, what I said?’ Because now, you know, I’m in my fifties, I have gray hair, and now I’m a dad, so it doesn’t land the same way. And she will always be honest; she’ll say, ‘It was fine.’ Or she’ll say, ‘In truth, I was a little skeeved out.’ And I’ll be, like, ‘Oh, God.’”

Cohen noted that he also has his mother, Evelyn, and sister, Emily, watching, so he sometimes has to remember to be careful with what he says. “I have my mother to contend with, who texted me the other night: “No more d*** talk on your show,’” he said.

In 2015, Cohen’s mom appeared via video on “Watch What Happens Live” to reveal that she does not approve of some of her son’s games.

“Sometimes the show gets a little too much for me,” the Cohen matriarch said. “Maybe it’s my demographic, but I don’t think so. I think there’s something called good taste.”

“When Jack Black was on the show it jumped the shark,” she added, in reference to a crude WWHL game called “School of C***. “I don’t understand these crotch games. I think they’re just stupid. Nobody walks around looking at people’s crotches.”

Andy Cohen Revealed His Biggest WWHL Regret

While speaking with The New Yorker, Cohen admitted that there are some celebrities who refuse to come on “Watch What Happens Live” because they consider the show too “dangerous” for their careers. He has admitted to one major regret he had when interviewing an A-list celebrity.

According to People, while speaking at BravoCon in October 2022, Cohen admitted that he should have never asked Oprah Winfrey if she ever hooked up with a woman. “I asked it so poorly,” Cohen said. “I asked Oprah, ‘Have you ever swum in the lady pond?’ And she was like, ‘No.'”

The Bravo host added that Winfrey’s best friend, Gayle King, called to tell him that Winfrey didn’t understand what “the lady pond” meant. Cohen noted that the talk show legend has not been back to WWHL since.

Cohen previously told Access he immediately wished he hadn’t gone there with Winfrey. “I asked her — not even during ‘Plead the Fifth’ — I asked her if she had swum in the lady pond, so to speak,” he said. “The second after I said it, I kind of regretted it.”

