Andy Cohen Is Mourning a Heartbreaking Loss

Andy Cohen shared a touching tribute to his friend, George Kolasa, who died on August 9, 2023.

“George Kolasa passed away today after an inspiring battle with glioblastoma. Inspiring may seem like an odd word choice, but George was so at peace with himself and what was to be – dare I say he found whatever joy he could out of something decidedly UNjoyful. But that was who George was,” Cohen wrote on Instagram.

“The love he shared with his husband Justin lifted up all who knew them. He wanted his legacy to be his contribution to helping fight rare cancers, so I’m putting the link to his fund raising drive in my bio,” the Bravo star added.

Here’s what you need to know:

George Kolasa Died After Being Diagnosed With Glioblastoma Multiforme

Kolasa’s death was confirmed in an Instagram post uploaded to his feed by someone close to him.

“It is with a broken heart that we share the news of George’s passing. He left as he lived – in peace, love, light, gratitude and with Justin by his side,” the post’s caption read, in part.

In February 2022, Kolasa was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. Over the course of the next several months, Kolasa posted updates about his health. His very first post about his diagnosis and the start of his treatment was shared on March 28, 2022.

“On February 22, 2022 at 3pm my life changed— I learned I had a malignant brain tumor,” he wrote at the time.

“My reaction upon hearing the news in the emergency room was God’s will not mine be done. On February 25, a large tumor was removed from my right parietal lobe. On March 3, I received my official diagnosis: Glioblastoma (GBM.) While I don’t want to know the specifics of this type of brain cancer, including the statistics and stages, I do know that I will be the miracle and defy the odds,” he added.

Kolasa underwent chemotherapy and radiation, and often talked about having “hope” throughout the process. In October 2022, he shared a fundraiser that he started. He was determined to raise $1 million to “beat rare cancers like [his].”

Kolasa worked as a fashion marketing executive and is survived by his mother, Rita Kolasa, and his husband, Justin Tarquinio.

“My dearest George….how lucky am I that you chose me,” Tarquinio captioned an Instagram tribute to Kolasa on August 9, 2023. “Everywhere I go, every smile I see. I know you are there smilin’ back at me. Dancin’ in moonlight, I know you are free. ‘Cause I can see your star shinin’ down on me,” the caption continued.

“Your love for each other is inspiring. Will always treasure the long days we spent on the beach, without a care in the world,” Cohen wrote in the comments.

Andy Cohen Had George Kolasa on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

In February 2023, Cohen invited Kolasa and Tarquinio on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” The two served as bartenders for the evening.

“You’ve always been just ‘Andy’ to us….and a special friend… thanks for having us on @bravowwhl to promote my fundraising campaign for @cycleforsurvival,” Kolasa captioned a post following the appearance.

Kolasa and Cohen had been friends for many years.

“I feel like George was randomly picked out of line and showed us all what it’s like to live within courage and light. He set a beautiful example. George was a Deadhead so I like to think he might be tickled that he died the same day as Jerry Garcia. I’m hoping Jerry is up there singing him a special welcome song. All my love to Justin, and to George’s whole family. I’ll see you on the flip side, brother,” Cohen’s Instagram post on August 9, 2023, read.

READ NEXT: Diana Jenkins Gives Birth Weeks Before Her 50th Birthday: PHOTOS