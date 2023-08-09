Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Gives Birth Weeks Before Her 50th Birthday: PHOTOS

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins has given birth to her fourth child.

“Welcome to the world our sweet little girl. Meet Elodie Mae Book,” Jenkins captioned an Instagram post on August 9, 2023, just one day after welcoming her second child with beau, Asher Monroe. The couple also share daughter, Eliyanah, and Jenkins has two older kids from a previous relationship.

In her post, Jenkins shared quite a few photos of her newborn, who has a full head of dark hair. In the first two photos, Jenkins is holding the baby as a proud Monroe looks on. The third photo appeared to be taken right after Elodie’s birth, and showed the newborn resting on her mother’s chest, still covered in vernix.

Jenkins shared another selfie, this one taken from overhead. And the last photo in the post featured Elodie taking a nap on her dad’s chest.

Jenkins will turn 50 on August 23, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Diana Jenkins Received Congratulatory Messages From Her ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ C0-Stars

Shortly after Jenkins shared her baby news with the world, dozens of people commented on her Instagram post — including some “Real Housewives” stars.

“She’s here!!!! Sending so much love!!” wrote “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne.

“OMG I am so happy for all of you,” added Kyle Richards.

“So happy for all of you!!! Welcome to the world beautiful Elodie! Can’t wait to meet you! Sending lots of love to everyone,” Dorit Kemsley’s comment read.

“Welcome to the world Beautiful Elodie Mae!!!! Can’t wait to meet you sweet Angel,” said Lisa Rinna.

Diana Jenkins Gave Birth in London

Jenkins and Monroe have been in London for several weeks leading up to Elodie’s arrival as their plan was to deliver their daughter in the UK.

This is a rainbow baby for Jenkins, who previously opened up about suffering a miscarriage. The news came during an episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” After finding out that she was expecting again, Jenkins made sure to take it easy — and to abide by her doctor’s orders. In fact, she was even on bed rest for most of her first trimester.

On July 14, 2023, Jenkins shared a photo of Eliyanah snuggled up to her baby bump.

“I wish happiness was contagious i would spread it around with all my heart with love and kindness. 9 month waiting game. Unicorns babies puppies and good vibes only,” she captioned the post.

Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy in a post on Instagram on January 9, 2023. In the same post, she announced her decision to leave “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you,” she wrote.

READ NEXT: RHONJ Star Responds to Safety Rumors Pertaining to Louie Ruelas