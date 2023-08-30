Andy Cohen Gets Giddy Over Kiss With Female Star

Andy Cohen is still talking about his kiss with Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence. During a special “Ask Andy” segment before “Watch What Happens Live” on August 21, 2023, Cohen was asked to rank JLaw as a kisser.

“You know what? I was so nervous to kiss her. I think she’s so hot. Yeah, it was nice. It was really nice,” Cohen replied, smiling. He then moved on to the next question, without ranking Lawrence’s kissing abilities.

The kiss occurred when Lawrence was a guest on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live After Show” in June 2023.

Andy Cohen Joked That He Was ‘Hard as a Rock’ After Kissing Jennifer Lawrence

When the “After Show” came back from a commercial break, it was clear that Cohen and Lawrence were talking about locking lips. “Just negotiating a kiss with Jennifer Lawrence,” Cohen said.

Lawrence pointed out that Cohen never kissed her. And when she said that Mayer was more Cohen’s type, he couldn’t disagree. “I mean, he is, but I mean, I am attracted to you,” Cohen admitted. “I’d love to kiss you. Consensually,” he added.

“Okay, great!” Lawrence said, not realizing that Cohen meant they were going to kiss while cameras were rolling. “Are we doing it now?” she asked. Cohen sort of nodded and the two went for it. Lawrence went to grab Cohen’s face but he got quite giddy and had to look away for a minute before going back in for the smooch.

After their quick kiss, Lawrence asked Cohen if he was at all turned on. “I’m hard as a rock. I’m bone hard,” he responded in jest.

Andy Cohen Says He Has Sexual Chemistry With ‘Real Housewives’ Star Tamra Judge

Things with Lawrence were all in good fun, but it’s not the first time that Cohen shared a kiss with a woman. On New Year’s Eve 2011, he actually made out with “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

Cohen wrote about having sexual chemistry with Judge in his book, “The Daddy Diaries,” which was released in May 2023.

In his interview with the Smith Sisters on their SiriusXM Radio Show, Cohen talked about the connection he feels with Judge.

“Tamra and I have had a level of sexual chemistry over the years. It’s so funny because I sent her a copy today. I was like, ‘She needs to read this book because there’s a few things in there,'” he said.

He later talked about it with Howard Stern, revealing that Judge actually reached out to him to talk about what was in his book.

“I heard from Tamra after, and she was like, ‘So, what’s happening with us? What is this?’ She has shown me every incarnation of her breasts, of her bare breasts. She has at one point or another flashed me, shown me,” Cohen explained on the June 2023 episode of Stern’s radio show.

“God knows I’ve asked her about her breasts enough that I’m sure at some point she was like, ‘Well let me just show you.’ I’m sure if I was straight, maybe she wouldn’t have done that. I feel fortunate to be able to be a part of the discussion,” he added.

