Bethenny Frankel Says She’s ‘Sure’ Andy Cohen Is Mad at Her

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel spoke out about the goings on in her life on a new episode of her “Just B” podcast.

One of the things that Frankel brought up was her latest project in which she is trying to form a union for reality television show members in an effort to properly compensate them for their work. The idea spawned from the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

“Some people say to me, ‘Oh, wow, is Andy mad you’re doing this? Have you spoken to him?’ And I say, I have not, but I’m sure he is. And this is not a target on Andy. This is not a target on Bravo. This is about a systemic issue in the entertainment industry,” Frankel said on the August 21, 2023, episode of her podcast.

Heavy has reached out to Cohen for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bethenny Frankel Is Focused on a ‘Reality Reckoning’

Frankel is working with high power attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos to help fight her case, according to Variety. They have launched an investigation into the treatment of reality stars — and not just ones who appear on Bravo.

“The time for talk is over… This is the reality check, the reality reckoning….it’s cool until it’s not. Like many other movements, and like the ocean, things feel calm until the big set of waves comes and you better be able to ride them or get out of the way,” Frankel wrote in an Instagram caption posted on July 28, 2023.

“Things bubble underneath them surface. People and big business takes advantage and pushes until someone has the courage to push back,” she added.

Frankel has admitted to making really good money on reality television but says that she was on top of the game and usually things worked out in her favor. However, there have been cases where people have fallen victim to things like a bad edit, thus ruining their public image. One of those people is “Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss.

“She’s gotten a lot of hate in the world and I’m taking on a lot of that hate now. And it’s been really interesting because I’m proud of myself for not caring really that much,” Frankel said on her podcast.

Dozens of Reality Television Stars Have Shown Support for Bethenny Frankel’s Idea

Although not too many people have officially joined Frankel in her fight to make reality television equal and fair, there are a couple of celebrities who have spoken out about her quest.

“She has a valid point here,” former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna wrote on her Instagram Stories on July 20, 2023. “And really all the SAG/AFTRA members should boycott Bravocon,” she added.

Meanwhile, Frankel’s Instagram is full of supportive comments.

“Bethenny for president!!” former “Vanderpump Rules” star Billie Lee commented on one of Frankel’s posts.

“I’m a 3x reality tv cast member and I whole heartedly stand with you! It’s about time!!!!!!” said Ryan Star from “American Idol.”

Meanwhile, former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star dropped by with a line of clapping hands emoji.

