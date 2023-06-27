Andy Cohen Reacts to ‘Insane’ Rumor

Andy Cohen is speaking out following an “insane” rumor about Meghan Markle.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Cohen was asked about the rumors that the Duchess of Sussex didn’t conduct her own interviews for her “Archetypes” podcast. Cohen, who was a guest on the podcast, was able to respond from personal experience.

“Of course, I [spoke with Meghan], And she definitely [interviewed me]. That’s an insane rumor. Her podcast is conversations with people. How would she not have, of course she did,” he told the outlet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Says That Meghan Markle Was ‘Well-Informed and Thoughtful’ During Their Chat

During his conversation with Us Weekly, Cohen praised Markle as being “well-researched and well-informed and thoughtful.” He went on to say that he would “love” to have Markle on “Watch What Happens Live.”

The rumor about Markle not conducting her own interviews on “Archetypes” comes on the heels of news that the Sussex’s have ended their contract with Spotify.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” a spokesperson from Spotify said, according to NBC News.

Markle kicked off her “Archetypes” podcast in August 2022. After just 13 episodes, however, it won’t continue. It is possible, however, that Markle and her husband Prince Harry will do another podcast by way of another platform. A source told The Guardian that the Sussex’s wanted to “move away from exclusive Spotify distribution and on to more lucrative things.”

The couple also has a deal with Netflix, but haven’t announced any additional streaming projects beyond the release of their documentary, “Harry & Meghan,” which premiered in December 2022.

Meghan Markle Confronted Andy Cohen on Her Podcast

During the November 2022 episode of the “Archetypes” podcast, Markle confronted Cohen about something that has apparently been bothering her for years.

Prior to becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Markle appeared on the show “Suits.” Around this time, she says, she was a big fan of “Watch What Happens Live” and wanted to be a guest — but says that she was passed over.

“I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn’t get booked, Andy,” Markle said on her podcast.

“I had that feeling when basically we started to kind of forensically figure out if it was you, because we had a sense. We were like, ‘I think she may be a Housewives fan, but even worse…. we think we didn’t have her on the show.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my God. If it turns out that Meghan Markle actually expressed an interest to be on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and we [said no], it is now the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show,'” Cohen responded.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Markle told Cohen that she no longer watches “The Real Housewives” franchise. Her reason? “I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama that I stopped craving [other people’s],” she said.

