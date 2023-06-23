Fans Can’t Believe What Aviva Drescher Looks Like Today: PHOTO

Fans are reacting to a photo of former “Real Housewives of New York” star Aviva Drescher.

Back in April 2023, the former reality star took to her Instagram feed to share a new picture of herself. The post was meant to plug a supplement that Drescher says really works for a plethora of health-related issues from weight loss to clear skin.

“If you want to lose weight, feel more energetic, have better skin, and learn how to optimize your health with food and exercise and incredible supplements @drdarylgioffre @getoffyouracid is your go to! I can read 100 books on health ( that all give different information about every food and supplement ) and I always find the answers with @drdarylgioffre! He is the real deal!!!!!!!!!” Drescher caption the post.

In the comments section, fans reacted to Drescher’s look at 52.

Many Fans Told Aviva Drescher That She Looks ‘Great’ & Several Hoped She’d Make an Appearance on ‘Legacy

Drescher is not very active on social media and has only uploaded two posts to Instagram in 2023, the first of which was in February. Prior to that, Drescher hadn’t uploaded anything to the platform since July 2022.

Due to her lack of public visibility, Drescher’s latest photo received a great deal of feedback from fans, many of whom couldn’t believe how great she looks these days.

“You look amazing,” one person commented.

“You look wonderful,” someone else wrote.

When someone else commented that Drescher looked “fabulous,” she thanked them in reply and added that it was courtesy of the “lighting.”

“I need to know if you’ll be making a secret appearance on RHONY girls trip,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Aviva Drescher Was on RHONY for 2 Seasons & Now Lives in Miami

Drescher joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of New York” as a full-time star for seasons 5 and 6.

In 2014, Drescher made headlines when she took off her prosthetic leg and threw it. “You know, there were three shrews attacking me and I wanted them to shut the f*** up and I figured if I slam my leg on the table, that will work. And it did,” Drescher told Bravo’s The Daily Dish of her decision to throw her leg.

When asked if she felt embarassed by her actions, she said she did not.

“From an early age, I threw the emotion of embarrassment away. Being a six-year-old and walking into school with crutches and a stump, you don’t have room to be embarrassed. I was trying to make a point. I was being attacked all season. I mean, I’m not complaining about it. But they were grating on my nerves and questioning my truth about a health issue. I was overwhelmed by people’s reactions. Lay people, I guess, don’t really see prosthetic limbs every day. And they certainly don’t see them flying across the room of a four star restaurant,” she said.

A short while later, E! News confirmed that Drescher had been fired by Bravo, though the decision wasn’t necessarily related to the limb toss. According to the report, Drescher stopped participating in cast events leaving production little choice.

In the time since, Drescher has moved to Miami where she currently resides.

