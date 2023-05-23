Andy Cohen Says He Has ‘Sexual Chemistry’ With Popular RHOC Star

In his new book, “The Daddy Diaries,” Andy Cohen reveals that there’s one “Real Housewives” star in particular that he feels he has sexual chemistry with. This may come as a surprise to some fans, number one because of who it is, and number two because Cohen is gay.

In his interview with the Smith Sisters on their SiriusXM Radio Show, Cohen talked a bit about the big reveal, which he made in his memoir. The person that Cohen mentioned by name is Tamra Judge.

“Do you think that Tamra’s gonna be surprised when she reads in the book, I think I said that Tamra and I have had a level of sexual chemistry over the years,” Cohen said.

“It’s so funny because I sent her a copy today. I was like, ‘She needs to read this book because there’s a few things in there,'” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Writes He’s Had ‘Sexual Energy’ With More Than 1 ‘Real Housewives’ Star

On the inside pages of “The Daddy Diaries,” Cohen indeed writes about this “sexual energy” that he’s experienced.

“After the show, I explained what was going on to Tamra, who seemed kind of floored. There are some Housewives that I have — or have had — sexual energy with, and Tamra is definitely one. ‘But you won’t f*** her, right?'” reads the specific excerpt that Cohen was referring to while chatting with the Smith Sisters.

Cohen and Judge have a strong friendship that has spanned many years. Judge joined the RHOC cast in season 3 as a full-time star and appeared on the show through season 14, when she was fired. She made her return to the franchise in season 17.

“Do you feel more energized coming into the new season having been out of the game? Does it give you a different perspective?” Cohen asked Judge on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

“A thousand percent. A totally different perspective. I think being off for two years is probably the best thing you could have ever done to me, even though I didn’t like it. But yeah, I was on the show for 12 years. Once you’re on for that long, you become a professional ‘Housewife,'” Judge responded.

Andy Cohen Has Called Tamra Judge ‘One of the Greats’

Cohen seems to have a respect for Judge and she certainly makes his list of the best of the best when it comes to who has appeared on any “Real Housewives” franchise.

“I think Tamra — as I’ve said many times — was one of the greats and I hope at some point, either now or in the future, we’ll do more with her,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021.

“I don’t know when, but I think that would be great,” Cohen added.

Cohen keeps his personal life fairly close to the chest. He is a single father of two children, and while he has expressed wanting to find a life partner, he’s really focused on the well-being of his son, Ben, and his daughter, Lucy. In an interview with “CBS The Morning,” Cohen expressed wanting to find his forever person.

And while Cohen may have “sexual energy” with some of the women working on Bravo TV shows, there’s nothing happening past that tension. In a chat with People magazine in May 2023, Cohen shared that his son has been showing an interest in having another parent in the house — specifically, another dad.

“I was surprised when he said, ‘I want another dad.’ I was like, ‘Isn’t that interesting that he knew that it would be another dad?’ and that he didn’t say, ‘I want a mom. I want you to get a mom,'” Cohen said.

READ NEXT: Some Fans Think RHOBH Star’s Photo With Her Dad Is ‘Weird’