Some Fans Think RHOBH Star’s Photo With Her Dad Is ‘Weird’

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is taking some heat after sharing what she says was an innocent photo with her dad. On May 9, 2023, Teddi Mellencamp uploaded a new pic with John Mellencamp in which she posed with her leg up by his waist.

“Made a special trip to Nashville to see The Cougs for a 4th time this tour! What song should I ambush the stage on tonight?” Mellencamp captioned the photo. “PS. He hates taking photos and this was me really cheesing it up on purpose. Please don’t make it gross,” she added.

Dozens of fans commented on the photo, making sure that Teddi Mellencamp knew that they felt that the photo was “weird.” She then took to her Instagram Stories to defend the snap.

“For all of you creepsters, saying that I was straddling my dad in that photo… just let me lay it out for you. The Cougs hates getting his photo taken so I jokingly put my leg up like this,” Teddi Mellencamp said, demonstrating the pose. “Quit making something innocent and funny into something gross,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Felt Teddi Mellencamp’s Photo Was ‘Cringe’

Teddi Mellencamp tried to nip the negative comments in the bud by way of her caption, but many Instagram users reacted honestly to the photo anyway. While there were some people who thought that the picture was really sweet, there were plenty of others who thought that Teddi Mellencamp’s pose was too much.

“I feel by you saying in your caption ‘please don’t make it gross’ that you already know it looks gross. Totally get you promoting your Dad, I would too he’s awesome but I think I would’ve done it differently. The comments are awful and nothing to do with his concert,” one person wrote.

“I don’t know @teddimellencamp no judgement but that looks a little strange,” someone else said.

“‘Please don’t make it gross’ lol as I’m just thinking this is a weird pose for a father/daughter pic lol thanks for the context,” a third Instagram user added.

“This is so cringe,” a fourth comment read.

“If everyone says it looks odd then it looks odd! And you knew it when you posted it hence your disclaimer…if you need that then maybe don’t post it,” another comment read.

Teddi Mellencamp Shared Photos With Her Brother While Poking Fun at People’s Comments

Overall, Teddi Mellencamp didn’t seem too bothered by the negative comments on her post. In fact, she decided to enlist her brother, Hud Mellencamp, for some more family photos.

“Figured I’d keep the awkward family pictures coming. Obviously @hudmoney saw the comments under my post with Dad and could not wait to partake,” she captioned an Instagram photo on May 9, 2023. “PS. I think the celery adds just the right touch,” she added.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Stories, Teddi Mellencamp also shared a photo of her and her dad on one of his album covers from when she was younger.

“This was me on his album cover as a kid,” she captioned the picture of the “Big Daddy” album. “Should we all get revved up about this as well. Be better people. I hope my kids will hug and laugh with me forever,” she added.

