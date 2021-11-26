Andy Cohen Opens Up About Fatherhood In New Interview

Andy Cohen is opening up about his fatherhood journey in a new interview on St. Louis’ KMOX radio.

During the interview, Cohen revealed more about his two-year-old son, Benjamin Cohen, who was born via surrogate in February 2019.

“It’s great. So far, so good,” Cohen said during the interview, as noted by Us Weekly. “I have a lot of support. I have a lot of women in my life who are helping me out.”

Cohen continued about his son, “He’s a cheerful, great kid. He makes it fun. I learn things every day. I think also having a kid later in life is really fun, because you do sweat things, [but] I’m trying to be as laid back as I possibly can.”

On his Instagram page, Cohen often shares sweet photos of him and his son together, and will occasionally speak about him during his talk show, “Watch What Happens Live.”

Cohen Tries to Balance His Schedule Around His Son

During a Nov. 2021 interview with Forbes, Cohen spoke about how he tries to balance his schedule around his son, explaining that he makes sure to be home at certain times to be with Ben.

“I just really am vigilant about trying to balance out my schedule,” Cohen explained to the outlet at the time. “The good thing about my schedule is I’m in and out all day. I wake up with him every morning. I get him ready and then today, I went to radio, did that for a couple hours. I was home in time for lunch. Was home for the next few hours, then I ran out and now I’m home again waiting for him to take a nap. Then, I’ll leave again about six o’clock to do what I have to do. So, I feel like having the consistency of me being around the house a lot is the most important thing.”

Cohen Wasn’t Sure That He Would Ever Have a Family of His Own

Shortly after Cohen’s son’s birth, he opened up in an interview with People, explaining that he wasn’t sure if he would ever have a family of his own because he is a gay man.

“As a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me,” Cohen told the outlet in Feb. 2019. “When I came out to my parents in 1988, my mom said she had to mourn the life that I wasn’t going to be able to have. And that life meant getting married and having kids.” However, this all changed when Cohen turned 50. “Turning 50 also played a big part,” Cohen said. “I just realized that now was the time. From the time I decided, ‘Okay, I’m doing this,’ which was December 2017, for the entire year of 2018 I lived my life as though it was my last year on the planet.” Cohen continued, “I’m excited to go on adventures with him and show him the world. I want to see him running around a big green yard. I want to teach him to swim.”

