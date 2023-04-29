Andy Cohen Spills on ‘Storm’ During ‘Summer House’ Reunion

Andy Cohen posted a few teasers about the “Summer House” season 7 reunion taping, which took place on April 27, on his Instagram Story.

The season has seen Lindsay Hubbard on the outs with a lot of the other cast members and it seems as though that trend will continue into the reunion. In one clip posted to his Instagram, Cohen turned to one side and asked Hubbard, “Lindsay, how’s it going so far?” Hubbard, who was off-camera, answered, “I feel like the storm is a-brewing.”

“I feel like half of the storm already came,” Cohen replied, and Hubbard seemed skeptical. “Oh I’m sorry I feel like a fifth of the storm already came,” Cohen corrected himself, “And it’s all headed in this direction,” he said, pointing toward Hubbard. He said there was “shrapnel everywhere and it hasn’t even started.”

Hubbard asked him if she should get “an umbrella and a raincoat” and he replied, “You need more than that sister.”

The Seating Chart for ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Reunion Showed Some Surprises

In addition to that clip, Cohen shared another more light-hearted video that showed the cast having some cocktails during a break in filming.

The official Bravo Instagram account also shared a photo of this reunion’s seating chart, writing, “Dropping the #SummerHouse Reunion seating chart…who’s sitting pretty and who’s feeling the heat?” It showed that OGs Hubbard and Cooke got each of the coveted first chairs next to Cohen.

On the left side was Hubbard, followed by Carl Radke, Gabby Prescod, Kory Keefer, Samantha Feher and Chris Leoni at the end. On the right side, Cooke sat next to Amanda Batula, followed by Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Paige DeSorbo and Mya Allen at the end.

Fans had mixed reactions to the seating chart, with a lot of commenters pointing out that Keefer, who came on the show halfway through the season, got a seat at the reunion ahead of main cast member Leoni. Others mentioned that Olivera drove a lot of the show’s drama and should have been the first chair ahead of Cooke and Batula.

Carl Radke Previously Said He Hopes the Cast Will Apologize to Lindsay Hubbard at the Reunion

Radke previously commented that he was hoping a lot of the cast members would apologize to Hubbard at the reunion “for blaming her for a lot of things that actually aren’t her fault.” He said he should be to blame for the Loverboy issues and other things, telling Page Six, “She didn’t do anything wrong, so I’m looking forward to hearing some apology to her for blaming her all the time.”

Hubbard said she wasn’t surprised her cast members “gang[ed] up” on her, pointing out that it’s been the narrative in the last few seasons of “Summer House” as well as “Winter House.” She said, “it’s par for the course. Is anyone shocked?” However, Radke pointed out that it wasn’t a healthy dynamic for the long-term future of the show and didn’t make for “good TV.”

