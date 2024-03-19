Andy Cohen Says ‘Something Happened’ During VPR Reunion Taping

Andy Cohen hosted the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion and teased some tea on the March 18, 2024, episode of his SiriusXM Radio show.

“We shot until, I thought I was gonna be done by about six. It went until, something happened at the end, which I’ll tell y’all closer to the time, and we wound up then, it wound up adding a big chunk of time to it,” Cohen said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

Cohen didn’t share any additional details about what went down, though he did suggest that it was “compelling.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Wanted to ‘Engage’ Following the Season 11 ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Cohen went on to say that he was really engaged following the taping and that he couldn’t stop talking about what went down.

“I will say this. There are two kinds of reunions in my experience. The kinds of reunions that when I leave the taping, I either want to engage the producers more about it, and I, on the way wherever I’m going, I immediately am on the phone with producers and occasionally I’m texting cast members. Maybe the next morning I check in on some people, see how they’re doing or what they thought, or the total converse where I just want to go home, have a tequila, listen to music, and forget about the entire affair. This was one that I was wanting to engage in,” he explained.

Few details about the reunion have surfaced online, including the seating chart.

On Cohen’s left sat Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy, and to his right was Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies, according to Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

Two part-time cast members, Ally Lewber and Jo Wenberg, also attended.

Andy Cohen Praised Lala Kent for Season 11

In an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent said that she had a new strategy for this season’s reunion.

“I’m gonna walk in and I’m gonna be myself, and as we talk, I’m gonna speak my mind, you know? I think this reunion’s going to be very, very different because I do have a little babe that I’m going to have in my belly, and I just wanna try to stay as composed as I can because I don’t wanna bring any toxicity to the womb,” she explained.

Kent is pregnant with her second child. She announced the news on social media on March 3, 2024.

“I know that sounds really weird, but with Ocean, I was calm, cool, and collected because, you know, we were all just sitting around. We were in a pandemic. So, I just wanna try to keep the blood pressure low and just good energy,” she continued, saying that her plan was not to yell.

While it’s unknown how Kent handled herself at the reunion, she did receive praise from Cohen for the season overall.

“Let me tell you about Lala. She has become the voice of reason on the show. She, I think has her best, I went into her before the reunion and I said, ‘This is your best season.’ Without question, her best season,” Cohen said on his radio show.

READ NEXT: Is Andy Cohen Leaving Bravo? Former House Husband Makes Bold Prediction