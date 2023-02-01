Andy Cohen Denies Major ‘Real Housewives’ Rumor

Andy Cohen has denied that “RHONY: Legacy” is “dead.” The executive producer took to Twitter on January 30, 2023, to warn people not to “believe everything you read,” and he added the hashtag “RHONYLegacy.”

The tweet comes days after rumors that “The Real Housewives of New York’s” Legacy spinoff wasn’t moving forward. Page Six reported that Bravo “hit pause” on the idea because of issues with contracts.

“It’s not worth it,” a source told the outlet. “And it’s insulting. These are the women that have made the show a hit in the first place. They don’t deserve to be nickel-and-dimed,” the source added.

Hours before Cohen’s tweet, the outlet published another article that claimed that the network “rescinded” offers sent to potential cast members “around 6 p.m. Monday.”

Fans Reacted to Andy Cohen’s Tweet About ‘RHONY: Legacy’

In March 2022, Cohen confirmed that Bravo would be completely recasting “The Real Housewives of New York” franchise, but also creating a new spinoff of sorts that would include some of the women from the past 14 seasons of the original show.

“We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans,” Cohen told Variety at the time. Cohen introduced the cast of RHONY season 14 at BravoCon 2022, but the “Legacy” cast has yet to be confirmed.

Fans reacted to Cohen’s tweet about the show on Twitter.

“Thank God. Because no one is looking forward to the ‘NEW Rhony’ we just want our OG’s back,” one person wrote.

“Then give us some reliable information about legacy. It’s gone on to long. We want the OG’s back. Ramona, Sonja, Luann were on the show the longest. Pay them. They made RHONY what it is. I hear your friend Bethenny is available now. Read the room Andy we want legacy not a reboot,” someone else added.

“Thank you Jesus. Now make sure Jill, Dorinda, LuAnn, Sonja, and Ramona are at least in it,” a third tweet read.

Andy Cohen Is Excited for Season 14 of RHONY

Andy Cohen Dishes About the RHONY Reboot | WWHL During "Ask Andy," Andy Cohen dishes on the new women of RHONY, calling the ladies fashionable and revealing that they argue about things that are as ridiculous as early seasons of the original show.

At BravoCon 2022, Cohen said that his primary focus was getting season 14 of the original show off the ground.

“I hope that [fans are] happy with both. That’s all I can say. The truth of the matter is we have not spoken to any of our classic ‘RHONY’ women about ‘Legacy’ yet,” he told Page Six.

Cohen provided a bit of an update on how things have been going with the season 14 crew during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

“They’re super fashionable. The things that they are arguing about are as ridiculous as early RHONY. I think it’s going to be a different show. It’s so hard because everyone is going to compare it to RHONY, which was so perfect. And I hope this is perfect in a totally different way,” Cohen said to his audience, according to Deadline.

Season 14 of RHONY, featuring Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield, is expected to air sometime in 2023.

