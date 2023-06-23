Andy Cohen Wants to Replace Famous Show Host

Andy Cohen began hosting “Watch What Happens Live” on Bravo in 2009, and now he has his eyes set on another hosting opportunity. In a June 22 interview with Us Weekly, when asked about his thoughts on replacing “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak, Cohen responded, “Dream, dream job. I would love to. That would be incredible.

“Not only is a game show the thing that I haven’t done yet, but that is the premiere game show. It’s really fun,” Cohen added.

Pat Sajak Announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Retirement

Sajak revealed his plans to retire from “Wheel of Fortune” after the upcoming 41st season. He began his career on the show over 40 years ago in 1981, taking over from original “Wheel” host Chuck Woolery.

“I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all,” Sajak said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

“I don’t think people understand how hard it is to host that show and what a good job he does. He’s smart, he’s funny, he’s a great host. There’s a reason he has been on for so long. But yeah, absolutely. I mean, that would be a dream,” Cohen said of the coveted job.

Good Housekeeping reported that some of the possible names that could replace Sajak as host, if Cohen is not the one to step into his shoes, include Vanna White (who joined the show in 1982 and has been turning letters alongside Sajak as host for 40 years since), Sajak’s daughter Maggie Sajak (who works on the show as a social media correspondent), Ryan Seacrest, Whoopi Goldberg, and Tom Bergeron.

While Goldberg has made her intentions clear that she wants the “Wheel of Fortune” job (or rather, her “View” co-host Joy Behar made Goldberg’s intentions clear when Behar said, “Whoopi wants that job,” and Goldberg responded, “I want that job. I think it would be lots of fun.”), however former “Dancing With the Stars” host Bergeron has made it clear that he does not want the position. When fans commented about the “Wheel of Fortune” gig on his Instagram page, Bergeron responded to say, “😂 No thanks. I’ve developed an aversion to wearing suits” and “I’m hearing @ryanseacrest is in line for that one. Which is good ‘cause the kid needs the work… 😉”.

What is Pat Sajak Doing After ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

Although Sajak’s time at “Wheel of Fortune” is coming to an end next year, the host is rolling right into his position as the chairman of the Board of Trustees at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan. Sajak actually began serving as the chair in 2019 after 15 years as vice-chair.

Hillsdale College released a statement about Sajak’s “Wheel” retirement, writing, “Hillsdale College is fortunate to have an even closer relationship with Mr. Sajak. Since 2019, we have benefitted from his wisdom, intellect, and good humor as chairman of Hillsdale’s board of trustees. We look forward to continuing our important work together and to what we are sure will be a bright future for Mr. Sajak and his family.”

