Andy Cohen Apologizes After WWHL Episode

Andy Cohen was feeling a bit under the weather during the Monday, April 3 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” but he didn’t let it stop him from carrying on with the show.

After the episode aired, Cohen wrote on social media, “I am so so sorry about the coughing tonight. I’m sure it was wildly annoying to watch. 😞 I’ll be better tomorrow I promise 🙏🏼.” He also wrote in response to one person’s comment that he’d been tested for COVID-19 twice. During the episode, Cohen said he’d likely picked up the cough from his son’s school. The WWHL host was also using cough drops.

Prior to Cohen’s apology, several people had commented on his coughing online, with one person writing, “I’m gonna lose it if andy coughs one more time #wwhl.” One commenter shared, “Someone get Andy a cough drop! #wwhl.” Another wrote, “Poor @Andy that cough is disgusting. #wwhl.” Many people wrote that he should be coughing into his elbow instead of his hand. Someone else posted:

Watching #wwhl … oh my Andy and that cough 🤧😷 pic.twitter.com/w9x3kNxZVm — Latinas Watching Bravo (@BravoLatinas) April 4, 2023

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Andy Cohen Tested Positive for COVID-19 Twice in the Past & Has Spoken About the Symptoms He’s Gotten From It

In December 2021, Cohen shared on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” that he’d caught COVID-19 for the second time but he was so happy to finally test negative. He said he felt pretty sick from it and had to quarantine for 10 days away from his son Ben.

That was the second time the WWHL host caught the virus as he shared back in March 2020 that he’d received a positive diagnosis and at the time said he was feeling many of the common symptoms, including fever, chest pains, a cough and more.

Cohen, who just returned to WWHL from spring break with his family in Tulum, Mexico, made it clear on Twitter that his recent bout of coughing wasn’t COVID-related but said it was something he got from his son.

Andy Cohen Has Spoken About His Son Starting School in the Past & Said He Was the Only Single & Gay Parent in the School

Cohen revealed that his son Ben, who’s now four years old, has been in two schools so far. While speaking with the New Yorker, he pointed out that “So far, in the two schools that Ben has been in, I’ve been the only single parent and I’m the only gay parent.” He described it as a “surprisingly lonely” experience.

Cohen, who is also father to baby daughter Lucy, shared in the same interview that he decided to have a second child because of his son Ben. “I’m an older dad, and I’m a single dad, and I want him to feel like he has a family,” he told the publication. “He and his sister will always have each other,” he continued.

The WWHL host said he was so happy he decided to grow his family and is glad to have a daughter and a son. “She doesn’t miss anything going on in the world, and Ben loves her so much,” he gushed.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’