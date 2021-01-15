John Pringle Calls Out Madison LeCroy of Southern Charm

Southern Charm’s John Pringle slammed Madison LeCroy over the demise of her relationship with their castmate Austen Kroll following their split last month.

Pringle recently dished to Us Weekly about the status of the two exes and what to expect in the upcoming two-part season finale. The single father revealed that, although the couple now appears to amicable, it is hard to watch their relationship play out toward the end of the show, the outlet reported.

Not only did Pringle describe his castmates’ dynamic as “horribly toxic,” he accused LeCroy of berating Kroll, according to Us Weekly.

“It’s horrible to watch that. I think I say something to him on camera, like, ‘What’s happening? What is this?’ Because I had no idea that’s how it was,” Pringle shared with the magazine. “No one wants to see their friend just getting berated or told, you know, told to shut the F up [or] whatever.”

Pringle disclosed that he gets along with LeCroy, but he was shocked to see her behavior on the show.

“I get along with Madison,” he told Us Weekly. “But watching her as a girlfriend, I thought was pretty intense.”

Kroll and LeCroy, who dated on and off again throughout the seventh season, finally called it quits in December, Us Weekly reported. Southern Charm fans began to speculate whether Pringle and LeCroy would later get together after the Charleston native hinted he would be interested, the Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported.

Part one of the Southern Charm finale airs on Bravo Thursday, January 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

Pringle Told Kroll He Had ‘Designs’ on Dating LeCroy

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Pringle told Kroll that he had “designs” on dating LeCroy while the two were still together.

However, LeCroy following her breakup told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she viewed Pringle as more of a “pal.”

She noted that she liked his “company a lot,” as well as “his personality,” but that doesn’t see a romantic relationship together in the future, the outlet reported.

“I think right now, I just don’t see him romantically,” she admitted to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “It’s hard for me to see him like that. I just don’t think he’s the one for me.”

LeCroy Blamed the Split on Issues That Arose During Quarantine

LeCroy previously told Us Weekly that her issues with Kroll came to a head during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger,” she shared with the outlet in December. “We weren’t even in quarantine together.

“We did for a short period of time, and then I think we both realized that maybe there was just too many things that had happened in the past for us to actually play house for 14 days or whatever it was.”

Kroll Says It’s Hard to Watch His Relationship Drama on the Show

Kroll previously revealed to Us Weekly that he struggles to watch his relationship with LeCroy unravel on the show, saying:

The way that Madison treats me in [the last couple episodes] and the things that she says about me behind my back and the way that she just treats me like a nuisance in her life … it broke my heart. It’s like being able to see [the signs] just right in front of my face. I was like, ‘Austen, what are you doing?’ What you’re seeing [on TV] happened back in May, June, July. People assume that we broke up yesterday.

Kroll hinted that tensions remain high between the two during the upcoming reunion, which was taped in December, Us Weekly continued.

Kroll Was Rumored to Be Dating Kristin Cavallari

In October 2020, Kroll made headlines when he traveled to Nashville after the special taping with costar Craig Conover to visit Kristin Cavallari, according to Us Weekly.

Photos of Cavallari and Kroll acting friendly quickly began to circulate online social, leading both parties to publicly deny that they were dating, Us Weekly reported.

Meanwhile, LeCroy has hinted that she is hanging out with Cavallari’s estranged husband Jay Cutler, according to The Sun.

On January 7, LeCroy remained coy about her relationship with the former NFL player during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. When Cohen asked about her relationship with Cutler, LeCroy said, “I’m not kissing and telling.”

