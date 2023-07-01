Fans Spot Ultrasound Photos in New Ariana Madix Snap

The internet was buzzing after a new photo of Ariana Madix and her new guy Daniel Wai made its way to Instagram. The “Vanderpump Rules” star was seen hugging Wai at a house party during which he cooked dinner for some friends.

The original snap, shared on Dayna Kathan’s Instagram Stories, showed the couple standing in front of a stove in a kitchen that didn’t look super familiar. After the pic was shared on Reddit, some people instantly noticed the ultrasound pics, many wondering if Madix and Wai have a bun in the over.

However, on the June 30, 2023, episode of Scheana Shay’s Dear Media podcast, “Scheananigans,” her guest set the record straight: Madix isn’t pregnant.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Ultrasound Photos Belong to Scheana Shay’s Pal

It didn’t take long for Redditors to pick up on the baby sonograms in the photo of Wai and Madix, and a Reddit thread quickly amassed hundreds of comments.

“IM SORRY WHOSE HOUSE IS THIS AND WHOSE ULTRASOUND IS THAT?!” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Are those ultrasound photos on the fridge behind them?” someone else asked.

However, Janet Elizabeth, who is friends with some of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast, told the world that the photo was actually taken in her kitchen — and she is the one who is pregnant.

“Oh, I do have to say I saw a rumor on Reddit that I wanna squash. We were at my house in my kitchen and there’s people were taking videos of, of, of Dan Cooking and Ariana and Dan kind of together,” Elizabeth said.

“There was specifically one that Dana posted of them, like hugging in the kitchen. I think it was after she saw the menu and read it. Zoomed in on my fridge where I have all my ultrasound photos,” she continued, adding, “I hate to break it to all of my fellow Redditors, but those were my ultrasound photos, not Ariana’s.”

Fans Are Happy That Ariana Madix Is Dating Again

After Madix found out that her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval was cheating on her with one of her best friends (Raquel Leviss), the “Vanderpump Rules” world was left confused and heartbroken.

Madix took some time to grieve her relationship and leaned on her friends to get her through some of the dark times. However, within a couple of months, she seemed to be back on her feet — and she was walking around with a new guy.

Madix and Wai have been dating for a couple of months and seem genuinely happy — and her friends seem to really approve.

“I’ve never known Ariana as anyone, but in a relationship with her ex. So seeing this new side of her and everything, I was like, oh my gosh. And she just seems so genuinely happy. He was just really kind, got along with everybody,” Elizabeth said during her chat with Shay on her Dear Media podcast.

And fans are enjoying seeing this new phase of Madix’s life, too. Many commented such on the aforementioned Reddit thread.

