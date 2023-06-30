Fans Can’t Believe the Body Transformation of ‘Real Housewives’ Star: PHOTO

A “Real Housewives of Orange County” star debuted her recent weight loss and many fans think she looks amazing.

Emily Simpson, who joined the cast in a full-time role in season 13, took to Instagram on June 23, 2023, with a new photo of her with her twin boys, Luke and Keller.

“Happy Friday Friends! What are your plans for the weekend?! This cute onesie/jumpsuit from @lspace is the perfect weekend wear! So comfy and cute. You can find it at @swirlboutique (use Emily15 for discount! You’re welcome). I was trying to get a cute photo of the jumpsuit but my boys and dog kept jumping in the photos #momlife,” Simpson captioned the post.

Many fans were quick to point out that Simpson looks like she lost some weight — and when some accused her of using the weight loss drug Ozempic, she clapped back.

People Reacted to Emily Simpson’s Look in the Comments Section of Her Instagram Post

In the new snap, Simpson posed in a black cutout jumpsuit and a pair of espadrilles. The reality star received dozens of comments from colleagues and fans on her look.

“Oh my gosh you look so hot,” wrote “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent. “Real Housewives” stars Tamra Judge, Gretchen Rossi, Kelly Dodd, and Jennifer Aydin also popped in the comments to praise Simpson for her slimmed down look.

“Good for you boo… you take care of you… you’ve always looked fabulous not now it looks like your believing it… it’s almost like you’re having an affair because you’re loving yourself more but the person you’re having an affair with is yourself… keep getting it,” someone else said.

“I just want to say … yes I think you look great and I know you are loving those smaller sizes. Please also know I thought you were beautiful at your heaviest on the show too. I’m applauding you at all your sizes and just wanted to share that,” a third comment read.

Emily Simpson Says She’s Been Lifting Weights Every Day

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there were quite a few comments accusing Simpson of using Ozempic — a weight loss drug that is often used to treat people who have diabetes — made their way to the comments section, but Simpson was quick to respond.

“How’s that ozempic workkng [sic] out for you?” one person asked. “I think she was amazingly hot before the ozempic. Not judging at all. Just sad rhag [sic] she thinks she needs to change her body temporarily because it will all revert back to how it was before when she stops taking it. I think she was perfect before,” the Instagram user added.

“You don’t know me and nothing will ‘revert back’ bc my arms are jacked from heavy lifting 7 days a week,” Simpson responded. Simpson also replied back to a few positive reactions to her new look.

On June 27, 2023, Simpson appeared on “Jeff Lewis Live” where she discussed her weight loss and wanted to be clear that she didn’t lose weight overnight as people seem to think.

“Well, first of all, I want to start out by saying, because I feel like a lot of people comment or think that this has been a very short period of time, because I know that they’re currently watching me on the show and I was much bigger, and then they’re looking at pictures of me now, and to them it looks like it’s simultaneously like I just all of a sudden,” she said, explaining that she hasn’t filmed RHOC since November 2022.

During the interview, Simpson also said that she was on Ozempic due to some health issues — but only for one month. “That was a great kickstart for me,” she admitted, but stopped the medication because she didn’t like how it made her feel. In January 2023, Simpson had liposuction on her arms and underwent a breast reduction.

“I feel amazing. I feel the healthiest I’ve ever been. I feel like I look like I used to look in my thirties before I had children,” she said.

Simpson isn’t the only “Real Housewives” star who has dropped significant weight lately. Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Dolores Catania have also slimmed down over the past year. Catania, however, has admitted that she’s been on Mounjaro, which is similar to Ozempic.

