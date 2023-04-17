‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Rock Hot Coachella Looks: PHOTOS

Several stars from “Vanderpump Rules” went all out at Coachella.

The 2023 music and arts festival took place at Polo Empire Field in Indio California from April 14-16 and featured everyone from Bad Bunny to Bjork, but it was also a fashion fiesta as bar stars Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix and more showed off their style.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Shay Posed in Various Outfits During Coachella

Scheana Shay owns a house in Palm Springs not far from where the annual Coachella festival is held. Ahead of her trek to the festival grounds, the “Good as Gold” singer posed poolside in a shimmery black minidress with Steve Madden knee-high platform boots. “Coachella fit accessorized by @stevemadden,” she captioned the pic.

“She’s a vibration,” wrote co-star Lala Kent.

Shay did multiple outfit changes throughout the weekend. She wore microbraids in her hair and posed wearing a white mesh skirt over a white crochet-style bikini while attending Celsius’ Oasis Vibe House Party on April 14.

According to Footwear News, Shay’s all-white ensemble is from Hypeach, and it was paired with white platform shoes for the Coachella party.

For Day 2 of Coachella, Shay shared selfies as she wore a fringed black top with baggy pants and later a magenta sequined crop top with metallic pants. The stylish star wore hats with both of her outfits. The latter look was worn to a Patron El Alto VIP Lounge party.

Shay also posed in a patchwork denim crop top with matching pants and tagged @whitefoxboutique for the look.

Shay’s husband, Brock Davies, was by her side throughout the weekend, wearing shorts paired with various colorful shirts and robes.

Ariana Madix Wore a Colorful Outfit to a Coachella Party

Ariana Madix went for a more casual Coachella look with fringed jean shorts and a tie-dye open-front bodysuit paired with white high-top Chuck Taylors and purple sunglasses. Madix’s $178 bodysuit was the Jeramie suit in Rainbow from the @camilacoelhocollection x @revolve, per PopStarStyle.

Madix was later seen posing in a white bikini top and skirt with cowboy boots. She also rocked pink-topped hair as she clutched bottles of Avaline wine.

On her Instagram story, Madix was seen wearing the white outfit while getting an alien tattoo on her forearm at the Camp Poosh pop-up party, per Us Weekly.

Dayna Kathan Joined Her Former Co-Stars at the Coachella Parties

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Dayna Kathan was spotted during the Coachella weekend, wearing a black bucket hat, white sports bra and baggy jeans. “Continuing my gen z cosplay journey 🌴,” she captioned a photo of her Coachella look.

Kathan wore a glittery top and rhinestones on her face at the Camp Poosh party, where she posed with Madix.

Raquel Leviss Did Not Attend Coachella 2023

Notably missing from the Coachella photos was Raquel Leviss. Amid her shocking cheating scandal with co-star Tom Sandoval, the former pageant queen checked herself into a mental health facility just before the Coachella weekend. “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

During Coachella 2022, Leviss posed with Sandoval and his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix, as well as her former friend Scheana Shay. Her past Coachella wardrobe included maxi dresses and big sunhats.

